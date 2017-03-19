Synod welcomes ‘Polar Bear’

IN America, where Marina Rakuraku spent two years working among the Makah Indian tribe, she was known as “Polar Bear”, and was presented with a stone necklace engraved with the animal.

“I was called that because they said ‘when I wake up you better watch out’,” she laughs from her offices at 66 Hinemoa Street.

Perhaps the name was given because Marina, the newly appointed moderator of the Maori Synod of the Presbyterian Church, or Te Aka Puaho, comes across as quite formidable. She is not afraid to speak her mind. Nor is she shy of a challenge.

And her new post, replacing outgoing moderator Wayne Te Kaawa, is full of challenges, she concedes.

Not just because of the scope of work it entails – as moderator she oversees 14 parishes from the top of the North Island to Wellington – but also because she is passionate about social issues happening closer to home.

“I will serve as a mediator and spiritual guide for the parishes, looking after the ministers and elders,” says Marina, who has, in the past, been part of Pacifica Conference of Churches delegations to Hawaii and Rarotonga.

She will also be in consultation with the wider Presbyterian Church and with its Council of Assembly based in Auckland seeing how the church can help in disasters and missions around the world.

In fact, Marina, 65, who is the third Maori woman and fourth non-minister to head the church, should be relaxing at home, after retiring last year from teaching Maori at Paroa School for 22 years.

“I would pick up the special needs kids, the ones who had fallen through the cracks. I have a passion for children. Every child should be able to get an education,” she says, recalling how rugby league star Benji Marshall was one of her past students.

“I have seen through the media that so much is being done to our children … and none of it is good, it is all about neglect and abuse, and it is time to step out and do something about it.”

“Why is there such a breakdown of whanau,” she asks.

And about that trip to America. Marina says she took two years off teaching to mission at a First Nations Makah reservation in Neah Bay, near Seattle in Washington, and to study theology at the Cook’s Theological Hall in Phoenix, Arizona, where she came into contact with the Navajo tribe.

“I found that many of their traditions were similar to our own people.”

However, there was one tradition she had never encountered before. “When their old people are no longer useful they just walk off into the desert and don’t return. They do this so there is one less mouth to feed and make way for new life.”

Brought up by her great-grandparents initially and then her grandparents on a farm in Waimana, Marina, who is of Tuhoe and Ngati Porou descent, says hard work, good values, respect for the environment and her love for her “big boss” – God – were ingrained early.

“At 3 o’clock in the morning we would hear bang, bang on the wall. It was time to get up for prayers,” she says. Her grandparents were devoted members of the Ringatu Church.

Then the 35 cows on the farm had to be milked by hand. “There was no power.”

“I had a happy childhood. I think the sense of being loved and cared for came from my great-grandparents,” she says.

By Kathy Forsyth