Teaching kindness

CHILDREN'S author Glenis Carlton is the classic example of someone who’s had to leave New Zealand to fully appreciate it.

A teacher of English and French, and fluent in several languages, Glenis has dual nationality after emigrating to New Zealand from Britain as “a slip of a girl” in the 1960s.

Fifty years later she likes to keep a foot in both lands.

Her latest sojourn in Ohope, catching up with family and working on her new book, is nearing an end and Glenis will soon return to London, via Australia, to begin her seasonal job as a tour guide at The Globe Theatre.

It’s an idyllic life – working in the northern hemisphere for six months, then travelling and spending time with family down under. In between times, she writes. Her latest children’s book Four Snails and an Umbrella was published recently and a second book is due out later this year.

She has an apartment at Beachpoint, which is where she does her writing. “I shut my door and just have the beautiful bush with the tuis and I don’t see anyone. Sometimes you write and it doesn’t come, and sometimes you can’t get it out of your head.”

She writes longhand, always keeping a pen and paper beside her bed. She says if she wakes in the middle of the night with an idea, she writes it down, although sometimes she’ll look at the paper in the morning and think “what’s that all about”.

She says Four Snails and an Umbrella is very important because it’s to do with friendship and kindness and listening. “You have to listen and

I wasn’t very good at that, growing up in the north of England where people talk a lot.”

“I worry about my grandchildren and I worry for young people coming into this world – it can be unkind sometimes. I think if children can learn, early, to be kind and tolerant and that it’s not a case of ‘two’s company and three’s a crowd’ … it will make for a better world.

Glenis was 17 when she travelled to France for the simple reason that she wanted to learn French. A few years later she was on a boat to New Zealand with her husband and son. “It sounds very glamorous, being on a boat, but it wasn’t,” she says. “Each day carried me further away from my family and friends.

Coming from an English city with theatres and art groups and plenty of culture, she didn’t like New Zealand very much. “I was so homesick,” she remembers. “We came to Rotorua and for me there was not much at all. It was difficult for women in those days. It was a man’s world; they went hunting and fishing and there was, of course, rugby.”

Her second son and daughter were born in Rotorua and Glenis was a stay-at-home mum for nine years before she started teaching at Western Heights High School and then Waiariki Polytechinc, as it was known then. She also did tour guiding for French-speaking visitors to the city and interpreted for Queen Elizabeth Health.

Yet, she says, she always had a hankering to go home to England and finally, after 25 years, she had the opportunity to visit briefly. “I went to England and when I got back to Rotorua I couldn’t settle. Then I realised that I had to go back to live.”

“I think I was trying to recapture my childhood,” she says in hindsight. When she got to England and started work, she found she didn’t like it much there either. This prompted her to start asking herself the hard questions, like “who are you really?”

“I knew I was a teacher and a mother but it is who you are inside, not what you are. Coming backwards and forwards, I’ve got to know a few people that are in similar situations.

She says working at the Globe has fulfilled everything she wanted to do, allowing her to utilise her teaching skills, her love of Shakespeare and languages. The Globe was also the inspiration for her second book which introduces children to Shakespeare through animals. Like Four Snails, it’s been illustrated by Rhea Seren Phillips.

For Glenis life is all about having a focus and a dream. “It doesn’t matter what age you are, you will always have to do to that to keep on track.”

She sidles deftly, but politely, around the question of her age. “I live outside my age; I live beyond my age,” she says, quoting a French woman she once met who said, “sometimes I feel 90; sometimes I feel 40.”

When Glenis hits each decade, instead of saying to herself “I can’t do that”, she says, “I must do that”. Her life is never planned. She’s impetuous and impulsive … “I just have to remember that I’m not 25 as I bound onto the Tube and get my foot trapped in the door.

Four Snails and an Umbrella is available from Whakatane Paper Plus.

