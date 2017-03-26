The singing detective

ABOUT five or six years ago Greg Standen picked up the guitar again and since then has been singing, playing and songwriting.

“It is my relaxation, meditation. It is a deep passion to play.”

Otherwise known as Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen, he is currently the New Zealand Police Force’s investigations manager for the Eastern Bay, based in Whakatane.

Previously an engineer by trade, he was running his own business when his apprentice left to join the police force. “It was him that persuaded me to join up. Ten years later he was my boss. Which was really cool. I certainly have no regrets whatsoever.”

He enjoys his job and is totally committed to the role, which involves long hours. He claims the best part of his job is, “unquestionably my fellow workers, it’s a great team at work.”

The job is demanding on both time and energy, his relaxation is found in the strings of his Martin guitar. He jokes that “some men have a midlife crisis and get a massive Harley.” Whereas he returned to his guitar.

The last time he performed live was back in the 1970s, aged 17, when he was in a band called The Context, so it is a relatively new experience for him and a personal challenge.

He moved to Opotiki nine years ago after falling in love with the coastal lifestyle.

The acoustic guitar is his other love.

“I play popular songs, mostly by singer songwriters. I listen to all the 70s, the old 80s stuff, the early Springsteen, acoustic stuff ... Eric Clapton. More recently I have really enjoyed the Dave Matthews band in the States. He is massive. They don’t produce many albums. They are a pure live playing band. “

This genre of music is his inspiration, and as well as deconstructing songs he likes to create his own covers, he has written his own songs. He has played a few gigs over the summer at weddings, private parties and at Taco Taco, in Ohope.

“I really enjoy playing at weddings and parties. It’s a great lesson for a perfectionist, playing live, not letting your mistakes override the show.”

On reading the CV of an applicant for a detective role, he says he I noticed he played an acoustic guitar. “So he got the job, we played quite a bit together.”

He says the Byron Bay Blues festival a couple of years ago was inspirational. Performances by artists such as Matt Anderson, David Gray and Ben Harper were memorable.