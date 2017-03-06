AS the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art exhibition draws to a close, we take a closer look at the $10,000 winning work.

Kirstin Carlin’s painting Through the Trees (Thirteen) was described by this year’s judge Felicity Milburn as having “a sheer look-at-me audacity”.

A work to be “appreciated on a number of levels: as a high-voltage re-imagining of the work-worn landscape genre; as a study in colour – those glowing greens and lustrous pinks jostling up against creamy neutrals – or as a technical exercise in construction, with spatial relationships vigorously amplified and outlined in black”.

Kirstin has exhibited widely both nationally and internationally, most recently in the survey exhibition of contemporary New Zealand painting Necessary Distraction: A Painting Show at the Auckland Art Gallery in 2016.

Through the Trees (thirteen) is part of a larger series of paintings by the Auckland-based artist that were shown alongside paintings of one of New Zealand’s significant expatriate artists, Frances Hodgkins (1869 - 1947) in the exhibition Through the Trees: Kirstin Carlin & Frances Hodgkins at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

For this exhibition Kirstin selected Frances Hodgkins’ paintings from the Dunedin Public Art Gallery collection to respond to.

Gallery curator Lucy Hammond explains that Kirstin’s landscapes present a complete fiction – a constructed view of the landscape that, despite their extravagant materiality, is grounded in a digital age.

“Her landscapes are composites, their source material in this case gathered from an ‘internet tour’ that included locations in Britain and

France where Hodgkins resided at different points in time. Yet rather than capturing the reality or essence of any specific site, Kirstin instead examines the strategies at play within the contemporary picturesque – the conventions of beauty that continue to mediate many images of the landscape.

“Harvesting picture-postcard scenery, with its oversaturated colour and calculated views, she unpicks these compositions into a series of elements that form the basis of a formal enquiry. Her editorial process works to avoid a reading of any one particular place, instead creating scenes that are devoid of representational authenticity, while loaded with a sense of familiarity.”

After completing a Master of Fine Arts at Glasgow School of Art in 2010, Kirstin was influenced by the Glasgow Boys, influential artists that flourished from the 1890s to around 1910 who looked to extend impressionist and post-impressionist ideas to express the natural world around them.

She describes her paintings as “celebrating and challenging painting’s history through paintings made with a combination of intuition, self-awareness and humour”.

Her paintings from Through the Trees: Kirstin Carlin & Frances Hodgkins will be re-shown as a solo exhibition at Melanie Roger Gallery in

Auckland in late March. In the meantime, Through the Trees (Thirteen) can be enjoyed alongside other works in the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Award until March 12.