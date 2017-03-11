EDUCATOR and therapist Kathy King will be in Whakatane next week transforming lives.

Kathy, a qualified counsellor, teacher and a founding pastor of Richmond New Life Church in Nelson, is conducting two Lives Transformed seminars.

Lives Transformed was formed out of a desire to inspire, educate and provide a process to transform lives.

“Many of our lives have been damaged through abusive and dysfunctional relationships in our past,” Kathy says. “Building safe relationships is imperative for this healing process to begin.”

She says healing is facilitated when people open their lives to others. “To do this we must listen, become self-aware, gain new insights and understand ourselves and others better.”

Thirty Days to a Transformed Life will run over three mornings at the Liberty Life Church, Tuesday, March 14 to Thursday March 16, 9.30am to noon.

It will explore the specific ways the brain processes information and the key processes to a transformed life. This seminar includes:

Understanding the neurological processes of the brain

Exploring the sense realm and awareness of the effects of sight, sound, taste, touch and smell

Understanding the emotional brain and especially the feelings of fear, loss, anger, love, joy and motivation

Understanding the role of the intelligent frontal lobes and its impact on thinking, language, beliefs and emotions

Rewiring of perceptions, distortions that activate disturbed, negative, anxious thinking

The cost of the seminar is $20 with resources on top if people wish to purchase them.

Transforming Relationships will be run on two nights, Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

This free seminar explores the basic needs of people and the keys and insights to create healthy functioning relationships. It includes an understanding of: