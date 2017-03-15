Whakatane farmers scoop awards

WHAKATANE sharemilkers Cameron and Margaret Bierre were the major winners in the 2017 Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards, presented on Monday night.

The couple was named sharemilker of the year winners at an awards dinner held at the Awakeri Events Centre.

The other major winners were also from the Whakatane district – Hayden and Linda McCartie were named the 2017 Bay dairy managers of the year and Hayden Goodall was named dairy trainee of the year.

The Bierres, both aged 30, are 24 percent sharemilkers on an 800-cow property owned by Scottie and Jill McLeod. They won $12,500 in prizes.

They have been involved in dairying for nine years, with Ms Bierre also working for kiwifruit packer EastPack, utilising her bachelor of science in ecology and horticulture. Mr Bierre holds a BSc in agriculture and agribusiness.

The pair said their academic qualifications, coupled with experience in running low-cost, profitable dairy systems, was a strength, along with pasture management and tight cost control.

They said their goal was to develop and maintain a resilient business that was profitable across variable payout years, and to continue to build equity and land holdings to facilitate a rural lifestyle for their family.

The Bierres entered the awards to analyse and re-focus on their business and benchmark it against others to gain improvement.

Hayden and Linda McCartie, aged 35 and 38, won $8725 in prizes. They manage 215 hectares for the Gow Family Trust, milking 710 cows on the Whakatane farm.

The McCarties said their strength lay in their team.

“Everyone works well together, there’s good communication between everyone and it is a positive place to work,” Mr McCartie said.

“The layout of the farm and the facilities makes our job easier – there is good cow flow and everything is centrally located.”

Another Whakatane entrant, Bridie Virbickas, 26, was second in the dairy manager competition, winning $4900 in prizes. Ms Virbickas has a bachelor in agricultural science and would like to be contract milking by the 2018-19 season.

She manages Bernard and Linda Virbickas’ 280-cow property and said the family-orientated business was a strong foundation upon which to build her career.

Pongakawa associate farm manager Andre Meier, 27, placed third and won $2575 in prizes. He works on Ann and Will Nettleingham’s 250ha farm, milking 750 cows.

It was third time lucky for Bay dairy trainee of the year winner Hayden Goodall, 24, herd manager for Matt Gow on his 750-cow Matata property.

Mr Goodall won $6525 in prizes.

He said the competition gave him the opportunity to network with other entrants, farm owners, sponsors and their representatives.

“It’s also allowed me to get my name into the farming industry and has helped with setting future goals.”

Mr Goodall said keeping a good work-life balance was important and enabled him to spend quality time with his wife and two young daughters, aged five and one.

“I thrive on achievement and I love to be challenged.

“I have a passion for this industry and would like to do my part, along with my wife, to help make it a sustainable, profitable and environmentally-friendly career,” he said.

Runner-up in the dairy trainee competition was 19-year-old Kaimai herd manager Joseph Braybrook, who won prizes worth $1750.

He and third-placed trainee Nicholas Body, 25, who won $1500 in prizes, work on Glen Ashford’s 650-cow Kaimai property.

The Bay awards winners’ field day will be held on March 28 at 220 Te Rahu Road, Whakatane, where the Bierres’, who will present, sharemilk. The McCarties and Mr Goodall will also present.