12 year marriage to writing legend

OPOTIKI author Robin Lee Robinson begins her memoir with the opening line.

“I have no idea why I was overwhelmingly attracted to an older man, with a nose like Krakatoa, visible from the space shuttle.”

So begins In Salting the Gravy, the tale of her 12-year marriage to the Kiwi writing legend Barry Crump.

Robin has a fast mind, a quirky sense of the comedic, and is a natural storyteller. She began writing aged nine or 10. “I wrote my first book at 39 years, 11 months,” she says. It was to fulfill a promise to herself, that she would finish a book by her 40th birthday.

The passionate writer is currently working on a film script for a novel closely based on her own life with Barry, written in 1995, Seven Days of Laundry.

As his wife, she was also his personal assistant and played a major role as sounding board and creative adviser for his work. Robin would accompany Barry on location throughout the boom years of the award-winning Toyota ads, fording creeks, climbing inclines, firing over cliffs, the things he did off-screen, too.

Her marriage to Barry, a man twice her age, gave her a formative insight into his way of life and Kiwi rural culture of the late 1970s and 80s.

They got together in Greymouth in 1977 on her 21st birthday. “I ran off with him. I was brainless and stupid and I didn’t know any better, “ she chuckles.

She remembers when they first met, riding over Arthur’s Pass on her motorbike in the middle of winter to pick Barry up from Christchurch where he was being interviewed by Bob Lowe. The precarious ride back to Greymouth with him on the back of her trail bike should have given her an insight into the life she was embarking on as a partner of Barry.

He was already drunk and insisted at stopping at all the pubs on the way and reciting bawdy ballad Eskimo Nell. “I was 7 stone (44 kilograms) and he was, like, 14 stone, and he’s on the back. And we are going downhill and it’s really really hard on your arms.”

She found her black wedding dress at the Salvation Army store. Her ring was made from gold they mined themselves. Both followers of the Baha’i faith, it was a Baha’i officiated wedding.

He was aging, so the manual work fell to Robin. She laid the possum lines and did the gold mining. “He sat on the tractor and I did all the manual work. An immensely practical man, he could fix generators and build water flow systems. He was pretty good at building huts.”

In 1980 they spent five months in the Cook Islands. They returned to New Zealand to do talkback radio with Radio Pacific. Being a fast learner and the only person who could manage Barry, Robin became hugely involved with the production side of the shows. She was his producer on the fondly remembered Bush Telegraph show. “He could only work with me, because he was so difficult to work with.”

Another of her published books is Talkback Toast a history of radio from 1921 up to Radio Pacific, written in collaboration with Trevor Watson.

Barry was a big whisky drinker. His speciality, for a quick meal, was to get a whole lot of wet newspaper, wrap a trout in it, and throw it in the fire’s embers.

Life with Barry took a toll on young Robin. He was a difficult husband. She craved to spend more time with people her own age. They separated after 12 years.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a copy of In Salting the Gravy contact Robin at PO Box 503 Opotiki. The book costs $25.

Robin by The Iconic Kiwi Dunny she made as an exhibit for 2012 Fibre and Fleece exhibition.

THE BARRY YEARS: Snapshots of Robin Lee Robinson’s 12-year marriage to Barry Crump including, centre the couple in her father’s red Toyota ute, and having lunch on location in Carterton during the filming of a Toyota ad.