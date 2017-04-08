Weed buster

WAIEWE Reserve in Mokorua has undergone an amazing transformation over the past few years – and the woman behind its restoration is relentless in her mission.

When Annette Such and her husband Brian moved to Mokorua 12 years ago, they would walk their dog through the “horrible, overgrown and boggy” Waiewe Reserve, sited between Appenzell Drive and Waiewe Street in Hillcrest.

“I used to think to myself then that one day I would tidy it up myself,” she laughs.

Little did Annette realise then that 12 years later she would be behind the planting of 2000 native trees, including 33 species, and 5400 grasses and flaxes in the reserve, as well as the clearing of scores of exotic trees and plants and the co-ordination of volunteer groups to help with the work.

The native bush-filled reserve is a popular spot for joggers and people walking their dogs. Among the trees planted are 150+ kowhai as well as rare species such as pokaka.

“The low-lying wet areas of the reserve were covered in blackberry, willows and honeysuckle,’ she says of when she first saw it. “And other areas were being taken over by cherry trees.”

So, Annette spoke to neighbours and it wasn’t long before they were having working bees in the reserve. “I would take down the tea and biscuits and we would have a chat afterwards.”

The first area tackled was the area near Waiewe Street, which was covered in willows, which had to be cut down and cleared. “It was a massive job.”

“We cleared that area ourselves, and when the Regional Council saw how well the volunteer groups did it they came to us and suggested we apply for funding.”

Environmental Enhancement funding was secured from the council and this has been used to hire contractors to help clear exotics from other areas in the reserve, says Annette. The Department of Corrections also sends working groups to help clear areas, while Coastal Nurseries has been a source of seedlings and advice.

Nowadays, Annette is part of a group of regular volunteers involved in the endless clearing of weeds. And she has become a bit of a tree fundi.

Strolling with her through the reserve, she easily identifies tree seedlings a few centimetres high, while whipping out any offending weeds or exotics.

And next on agenda at the reserve, she says, is a new walkway from The Fairway to the already existing path in the reserve.

To volunteer at Waiewe Reserve contact Annette on 07 3070227 or email:

redruth16@xtra.co.nz