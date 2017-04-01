A pie for a try

WINTRY Saturday mornings have meant the same thing for Julian Tunui for more than five decades. Rugby. With few exceptions, the Whakatane man will have been either on the field, or on the side of it, for the past 57 seasons.

And with the current season getting underway, the passionate rugby supporter says he’s looking forward to it as much as he always has.

Having held many roles in the rugby community, Julian says it’s hard to recall them all. But there have certainly been many, and with a wide range of clubs being on the receiving end of his time and expertise, the man has earnt a reputation as a stalwart of rugby in the Eastern Bay.

There are very few who don’t know the face of Julian Tunui.

Being recently made a life-member of the Poroporo club is an accolade that Julian says he’s proud of.

“I was thinking of giving it up,” he says. “But when I was awarded that life-membership, I decided no, I really want to keep on giving to rugby.”

Coming from a family of 11 brothers and five sisters, “all born and bred in Whakatane,” Julian says he was “rugby mad” from the start.

Beginning his long association with the game playing for Poroporo (and later becoming both coach, and secretary for the club), Julian went on to play for “all of the local clubs at some stage,” he says, and later, coaching or taking other roles at many of them.

Taneatua, Whakatane United, and Paroa have all been his focus at some stage. He has been, and still is, a member of the Eastern Bay Rugby Sub-Union, and of Te Waiariki Rugby.

Julian says having three sons all keen on rugby was another factor in his involvement.

Marrying Donna (the couple recently celebrated 52 years of marriage), the couple were to become deeply involved with their sons’ sport.

“Every Mum and Dad dream of their son becoming an All Black,” says Julian, “and we were no different”.

While neither Gavin nor Leonard nor Mark quite reached the lofty heights, Julian says his involvement with rugby coaching and administration continued to grow.

“I’ve always loved supporting clubs that were not doing well. Helping to build them up and encourage and support the players.”

He says the work has brought him much satisfaction, and some memorable moments too.

Recalling his coaching of a Whakatane Marist women’ team around a decade ago, he says the women were new to the sport and winning didn’t come easy.

“In fact, we never won a game,” he says. “Those women would get huge hidings every time. By 200 and something, to nil, on one occasion – but they always had a great time at the after-match”.

Julian came up with a line that would become a motto for the team – “a pie for a try”. Always keeping “a pie in the warmer” for the moment the team might finally achieve this.

“TV media picked up on the story, and would follow the team around to their games, waiting for it to happen.”

The moment eventually came when a try was scored, but in a strange twist of fate, Julian says the pie he put in the warmer that day was gone.

“We never did find out where it went,” he says, adding, unsurprisingly perhaps, that the team only played the one season.

Coaching the Waimana rugby team forms another strong memory for Julian.

“There were a lot of players in that team that were members of gangs,” he says. “I’d never experienced that before and found it challenging.”

But, speaking with pride, he now tells of how he had them “training hard and playing hard” and how they never gave him any trouble at all.

“By the end of it, they were just my boys.”

Not just content with giving his time to the rugby world, Julian has other roles in the community.

As kaumatua for Allandale School, he provides the leadership and expertise for all the school’s powhiri, a role he has held for many years, and one he clearly cherishes.

“I love working with those kids,” he says, laughing, as he tells of the horror some children have of the idea of hongi. “It really is a lot of fun.”

The annual Big Latch On, which supports and encourages breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week, also has Julian at the forefront.

Life is busy for Julian although he’s no longer working in a regular job. He describes his current occupation as “pig farmer,” breeding his animals locally, and able to work from home. It’s a far cry from his previous working life at the former Tasman and Whakatane Board Mills, and his earlier 10-year stint as “the office boy at the Taneatua Railway Station”, a job he well remembers for “the circuses that used to arrive at the station” before they started coming by road to the Eastern Bay.

Julian doesn’t coach rugby now. He focuses instead on nurturing the new talent coming through, taking an active role with the region’s junior rugby.

Saturday mornings see this rugby stalwart at Whakatane’s Rugby Park, supporting and encouraging young players. It’s a role he says he loves, and is planning to continue for a long, long while yet.