Air of mystery surrounds new exhibition

A NEW exhibition of works by Whakatane photographer William Thomas Bray (1906-1977) seeks to both highlight his work and hopefully answer several unanswered questions that surround him.

William T Bray – People and Places of Whakatane, now on show at Te Koputu, Whakatane’s library and exhibition centre, is the first major public exhibition of the photographer who lived and worked in Whakatane from the late 1950s and the throughout the 1960s.

Though he was primarily a wedding and portrait photographer, Bray also embarked on a project to document Whakatane and its people with the aim of one day producing a portfolio exploring the district. Sadly, this never saw the light of day, and the current exhibition is based upon a collection of original prints and negatives held by Whakatane Museum and Arts.

Hamish Pettengell, museum and arts team leader, says Bray was clearly a very talented photographer, who had a keen eye for light.

“He was working at a time when equipment and materials were very rudimentary compared to today,” Mr Pettengell says, “and yet he managed to capture some amazing candid images of people; images that offer quite an insight into daily life in Whakatane at that time.

“But because the prints and negatives we have are accompanied by little documentation, we know very little about where the photographs were taken or who some of the people are, so we are hoping members of the public might come forward to identify a few of these faces from the past.”

In addition to putting names to faces, it is also hoped the public may be able to provide more information about Bray himself.

“Though we know Bray had a studio in Kopeopeo and then on The Strand, there are also several quite major questions we have. For example, we know he was a very accomplished cyclist who ‘forfeited’ a place at the 1932 Olympics, but just why he pulled out is unknown. We’d also like to get in contact with any of his descendants.”

Some light has been shed on Bray by local artist Rita Hague, who worked for him in 1959.

“I worked mostly in the studio,” Rita says, “hand colouring black and white photographs. I remember him as a very kind and clever man with quite a sense of humour, and always with a pipe. I think it was the advent of colour photography that put him a little into the background; another local photographer shifted heavily into the early colour negative system while Mr Bray stayed with black and white, and I think that may have been a mistake. Although looking back now, the black and white photographs have definitely stood the test of time better.”

Ms Hague is in a good position to judge, as her own wedding photographs were taken in the Bray studio and free of charge to a favoured employee; they remain striking examples of the photographer’s skill and Whakatane Museum and Arts would also like to hear from any other people who may have been photographed by Bray or hold photographs taken by him.

William T Bray – People and Places of Whakatane runs until May 28.

People can record any information they have on Bray or the people in his photographs in books provided in the Sheaff Gallery. Alternatively, they can contact Whakatane Museum and Arts on 07 306 0505 or museumandarts@whakatane.govt.nz