And the rest, they say, is history

The business has operated for more than 25 years in Whakatane, so Eastern Bay Life decided to look back on that history.

White Island Tours has its beginnings in 1990 when Peter and Jenny Tait, seeking a change of lifestyle, gave up their farming careers to embark on a new venture.

Their goal was to become fishing and diving charter operators and they began building the PeeJay I boat, with a capacity to carry six passengers.

They launched the boat in 1992 and quickly followed it with the larger PeeJay II, which could carry 12 people.

While fishing near White Island one day, a client asked to be taken on to the volcano and Jenny obliged the request.

She says that was back in the days when anybody could visit the island.

“As a result, the island was not in the pristine condition that it is today. The evidence of human presence was obvious.

This visit sparked Jenny’s curiosity and led to the couple expanding to include the option of being able to take a tour on to the volcano.

In 1995, Peter and Jenny abandoned their fishing and diving operation to focus

entirely on tours of White Island and replaced PeeJay II with PeeJay III, capable of carrying up to 22 passengers.

Over the years, the business had to grow to keep up with the growing number of people, domestic and foreign tourists, wanting to check out New Zealand’s only marine volcano, and today the business’s vessels comprise PeeJay IV, Predator and Phoenix with the capacity to take up to 135 passengers and the Moutohora Cat capable of carrying a further 30 passengers.

In 1997, Peter and Jenny were appointed official guardians of White Island and have since been instrumental in ensuring the island is kept in a natural state.

White Island is privately owned. It is also a scenic reserve and has been since the 1950s. Access on to the volcano is now very restricted but it hasn’t always been this way.

Now, visitors to the island must be escorted by a guide, either by landing by sea with White Island Tours or taking helicopter with one of the other licensed operators.

In addition to the tours, Peter and Jenny also developed White Island Rendezvous to provide convenient accommodation for tourists planning to visit White Island.

The accommodation units started as a modest 10 unit block but true to form the Taits have also grown that side of the business to include 38 rooms and nine architecturally designed micro-village cabins. Alongside the motel rooms and cabins there is also the three-bedroom bungalow, the boutique Villa Bed and Breakfast and a one-bedroom apartment.

Lovers of espresso coffee, Peter and Jenny also decided to open a café.

The couple now say that PeeJay’s Café has grown to become a firm favourite with tour passengers, motel guests and locals alike.

“A reputation of quality fresh food at good value prices is a key ingredient of its success, along with a loyal following of the Havana coffee brand which has been served up at PeeJay’s since it opened in 1998.”

