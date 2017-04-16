Backpacking bloggers

ROBIN Gayraud from France and Laura Symonds from the United Kingdom met three years ago at a backpackers lodge in Auckland.

Robin, who had already travelled extensively around New Zealand, decided to show Laura around. Their combined dynamism, energy, skills and passions morphed into a special project, an online backpacker guide, http://www.backpackerguide.nz/blog/

“We both arrived in New Zealand as working holidaymakers looking to take the best gap year of our lives but the lack of information about all things backpackers was a real obstacle, so we decided to tackle it ourselves,” Robin explains.

The pair set themselves an epic challenge – to do 365 activities around New Zealand in 365 days.

Day 280 saw them in Opotiki, canoeing the Waioeka River, biking the Motu trails, visiting the museum, and exploring the Waioeka Gorge.

A drone, GoPro and 360-degree camera are constant companions and their combined technological skills result in some stunning footage posted to their website. Laura’s journalism training ensures all the information is easy to access and an entertaining and factual read – a fantastic information resource not only for backpackers but for locals too.

“It is all to do with promoting more off the beaten track spots like Opotiki,” says Laura. “We stayed five days in Opotiki and three days in Whakatane.”

In Whakatane, kayaking, kiwi spotting, Awakeri Rail Adventures, Awakeri Hot Springs and White Island were on their itinerary.

When asked about their favourite activities so far, Robin and Laura found it hard to choose.

“Oh man, with over 300 activities in the last 10 months it is a real challenge to pick one,” Robin says. “I would have to say that I am very fond of wildlife. I really dig quietly watching wild animal behaviour, so for me, seal swimming in Kaikoura was a true discovery. In the water, the seals are playful and if you stay still they come right near you and check you out. Amazing!”

Laura, on the other hand, is fascinated by the sheer range of wildlife in New Zealand so loved Stewart Island, especially Ulva Island where they saw 20 different bird species on the same track.

They have had some unplanned challenges and lots of laughs on their journey so far, Robin says. You can find the full stories here: http://www.backpackerguide.nz/blog/