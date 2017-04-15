Bright lights in April

Norman Izett is president of the Whakatane Astronomical Society. The society runs the Whakatane Observatory at 17 Hurinui Avenue.

THERE are obvious changes in the evening sky since last month. To the north, all the summer constellations have rotated further west.

You might just catch bright star Aldebaran of Taurus setting in the north-west, closely followed by Orion, the Hunter. Then comes Castor and Pollux of Gemini, the twins. The fainter stars of this constellation are laying horizontal, with their heads to the west.

Above them is Procyon in Canis Minor and now arcing across is the brightest star Sirius, the eye of Canis Major. Further east and ascending is Regulus, the brighter star of Leo the Lion (upside down for us) or the Sickle. In between them, very hard to see, is Cancer the Crab. Further to the north-east are two brighter stars, the lower is Arcturus in Bootes and the higher is Spica, in Virgo.

Looking south now, we observe the plane of the Milky Way has continued to rotate with the given stars rising just under four minutes earlier each night.

The Southern Cross is now much higher and easy to find for our Northern Hemisphere visitors. Opposite the cross, the star Achernar is conversely much lower and will soon be sweeping eastward across the horizon once more. The other bright star, Canopus, is midway to the south-west by now. This is a very good time to observe all the interesting objects in this part of the Milky Way while they are high overhead.

Venus has swept past us and is rising at 4.30am and now moving away at 0.341 astronomical units. It will be the most prominent feature in the east to early risers. We are closing in once more on Saturn, which is rising now at 21 hours 13 minutes this weekend, ready to show off its beautiful rings to us once more.

Jupiter is the main attraction right now, being at superior conjunction – the closest point in both our orbits. It is quite fascinating to observe the ever-changing positions of the four Galilean moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Io, in particular, leads a very dynamic life because it is very close to Jupiter.

Orbiting every 1.77 Earth days, Io has a slightly eccentric orbit combined with a continuing tug of war with the other three moons. This results in a huge tidal rise of just over 100 metres, the result of the massive gravitational pull of the giant planet, causing Io to be very volcanically active. This activity was predicted by astrophysicists, but was confirmed by the images taken by Voyager One in 1979 as it passed by Jupiter, now continuing well beyond our Solar System into interstellar space.

United States astronomer Linda Morabito was checking images when she spotted a umbrella-shaped plume some 300 to 500 kilometres high on the limb of Io. Since then, 150 active to 400 altogether have been revealed. The constantly changing basaltic and sulfurous surface of Io by all these very active eruptions is quite young and ever changing in comparison to its companions, our Moon and all the minor planets, the ancient surfaces of which are covered with meteor, asteroid and comet nuclei impact craters.

A view of the ancient, cratered surface of our nearby Moon is the best example. You can get an idea of this warming effect if you have ever melded putty or plasticine vigorously to make it more pliable. It also gets warmer as a result.

All this knowledge is the direct result from images and spectrograph analysis from the nine space missions, starting with the Pioneer 11 and 12 flybys in 1970 and the Voyager 1 and 2 in 1979. The Cassini-Huygens Spacecraft was launched in October 1997 after flybys of Earth, Venus and Jupiter to sling shot it on to Saturn to enter its orbit in 2004.

Then, the Galileo Spacecraft that was put into orbit from the Shuttle Atlantis in October 1989, on its way to enter orbit in December 1995.

Since then it had revealed all the most detailed images of Jupiter’s upper atmosphere and the surfaces of the moons so far seen.

The latest, Juno, launched in 2011, and now just having completed its fifth orbit, the closest ever at 4400km above Jupiter’s atmosphere is giving us further unprecedented images and knowledge of the composition giant planet, including the very close study the moon Europa, after earlier discoveries it has a vast amount of water below its frozen surface.

