Built in stone

THE spectacular 14-hectare property at the mouth of the Motu River, Oariki Coastal Cottage, is in safe hands under the guardianship of stone mason, landscaper and self-taught architect Chris Stone.

Oariki, in this context meaning “the place of the chief” is named for Te Whanau a Apanui’s founding ancestor, Chief Apanui Ringamutu.

Chris’ relationship with the property began 45 years ago. A friend owned it and Chris’ children became well used to camping there. “We used to sleep in our sleeping bags on the ground down the far end of the place with a campfire,” he says.

They helped the owner to break the land in, planting macadamias and tamarillos. “Our arrangement was we could use the land, providing we did the hard work on the tamarillos. We did the pruning, picking, packing and distributing of the crop. At that time we were exporting $8000 worth of tamarillos as a weekend operation.”

When the property came up for sale in 1983 Chris was offered the first opportunity of purchasing the place and jumped at the chance.

The house Chris has built on the site is of natural materials with interesting angles and nestles gently in a sympathetically landscaped garden.

It is an example of the principles of the 19th century Arts and Crafts Movement that Chris lives and works with, a movement that stands for traditional craftsmanship using simple forms.

Chris’ approach has been forged throughout a working life that began upon his arrival in New Zealand from East Finchley in London at 16 years of age. The oldest of three children, he travelled with his family as a fully-assisted immigrant.

“Within five days of arriving in New Zealand I left home and went to work at Kaingaroa Forest south of Rotorua.” He trained as an apprentice forester. “It was a real hard initiation into New Zealand – a pretty tough group of blokes. My survival tactic was to join the boxing club and make sure that’s where my disputes were taken out, with some gloves on instead of with knuckles.”

He made some good friendships over that time. “More than half of those working in the forestry were Maori lads. Here I had my initial contact with Maori. I learned a bit about Maoridom and Maori attitudes and I really enjoyed that.”

During a stint in Auckland working as a landscaper, he became a skilled stone mason, learning how to make stone walls, concrete drives and paving. At 20 he became foreman for a construction company. Over this period he worked for Reginald Ford, a prominent Auckland landscape architect and, at the time, the last surviving member of explorer Robert Scott’s first Antarctic expedition.

“My Saturday job, was working in his gardens at St Helliers Bay. He was probably one of the biggest influences in my life, a great guy. He and his wife were also my first real introduction into plants.” Mr Ford saw potential in Chris, a natural disposition towards the aesthetic, enthusiasm for design and a quick learner. “He was an inspirational man, his motivation for me was ‘you might not have had a good start but you can always make a good finish’.”

Mr Ford was in his 80s when he taught him technical drawing. “One wet Saturday he gave me instructions that by the next wet Saturday I should have a set square, a rule, T square, a pencil and a rubber. He taught me all the rudiments of drafting and he paid me. I got into the idea of self-learning, observing and trying to do work for people from presented plans.”

He tried to persuade Chris to go to Landscape and Architecture school in California, but at that stage Chris was engrossed in buying a section of land in Rotorua. “I was also very interested in a girl. I didn’t want to leave her.”

In 1958 he returned to Rotorua, married and started his own landscaping and stone masonry business. Among the projects he worked on in Rotorua is the Polynesian Spa.

At 80, Chris has no plans to cease his lifelong interest and is presently involved in the garden design at Rotorua’s new Hospice headquarters and is a member of the design review panel for Parklands Estate.