FLOWERS and flames are among Whakatane visual artist Joanne Black’s latest passions.

Her series of burning flowers in which orchids, roses and a range of other blooms are photographed burning against a black backdrop are among a diverse range of work available for sale in a pop-up shop on her new website.

She also does personalised portraits, creating unique pop art tin-type portrait from submitted head and shoulders portraits.

Before motherhood, and becoming a visual artist, Joanne was a teacher and she says it was through teacher training that she really got into art and photography.

“It opened my world,” she says. “We had a dark room there [at training college] and I just discovered my love for art and that’s when my photography developed.”

For years, she put it on the backburner and concentrated on being a mother but with her children now gone from home, Joanne says it is her time.

“The timing is right for me to take myself seriously with my art rather than it taking a back seat.”

She says her dream has always been to have a travelling caravan for a studio. That dream has yet to come to fruition but she’s happy, and very much at home, working out of the

Taneatua Gallery where she is planning to set up an old-style darkroom.

She’s also in the middle of a photography project out in the rural schools’ district, funded by Whakatane Creative Communities. Through this project, she’s giving more than 200 children the opportunity to learn about the history of photography and participate in a “Through My Eyes, Everyday Life” project where they photograph their daily life experiences. The photography will be exhibited at their local school and globally through the World Art Games for which Joanne has recently been appointed children’s co-ordinator.

She says there are plans to showcase children’s art from the Whakatane district in Croatia, Mexico and India in the future

In December, she worked with two classes at Allandale School creating jungle creatures and floating in space self-portraits, which will become part of World Art Games exhibitions.

It’s a busy life that also includes a book project, beginner photography classes, children’s art classes, adults’ workshops at Pou Whakaaro, various exhibitions and study. Joanne has been awarded her Diploma in Art (Honours) with The Learning Connection and is currently studying for an advanced qualification.

Joanne’s work can be found at www.joanneblack.co.nz