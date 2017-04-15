Caterer seeking new horizons

CAROLE Palmer has been catering for Opotiki people for 27 years, the last nine of which she has cooked for the Opotiki Golf Club. At the end of March this era came to an end. She has retired to follow her other passions for travel, cricket and cycling.

She says she will miss the people, but not the kitchen. “They become your friends.”

She started work in 1989 at The Opotiki Club where the district’s men came to play pool and billiards, drink at the bar and gamble. “The old timers called it ‘The Gentlemen’s Club’ because it was men only. Women were not encouraged to frequent the club back then, but it wasn’t long before a couple of wives would join their husbands for dinner.”

The Lions Club approached her in 1995 to cater twice-monthly dinner meetings there. She went on to serve the Lions until the Opotiki Club closed. “They moved me on to the Opotiki Golf Club in 2008. We are now saying our goodbyes as I move on to retirement.”

She says the facilities were very basic and the kitchen small. She employed college students to help out. “Local girls and boys worked for me from around the age of 14. This meant I would keep them for about four years, which worked well for me as far as training went. I would see them mature during this time from typically shy teenagers to confident capable young people. We had a lot of fun back then.”

She also cooked for the youth of Opotiki “I cooked for the college canteen – retired from there a year ago.”

She describes herself as a traditional Kiwi cook. “It’s very basic pub grub, bistro style. The most popular meal was the fresh fish from Barry Howe of Ocean Seafood. People love the fresh fish. He was in my class at school.”

Friday evenings at the golf club could be very busy. “In the season there could be over 100 players. The majority come to the clubhouse for prizegiving and food. We had also brought a number of our [Opotiki Club] patrons with us, so the golf club was packed to the seams on those occasions. Luckily New World was just down the road as we had to run the gauntlet there from time to time.”

Born at the Opotiki maternity hospital on the corner of Ford Street, Carole grew up just a few houses down, on Ford Street. In the 1970s, she and an Opotiki girlfriend headed to London and Australia, cooking in pubs. “We’re still friends. Today she helps me out at work,” Carole says.

“I was breakfast cook at the Cumberland Hotel in London, and in the evenings I was a dishwasher. I’ve kicked around a few kitchens overseas as it was easy to get jobs.” She was in Aussie for two years where she did her bar training.

With retirement no longer on the horizon, there are other horizons she is off to explore. Already a seasoned traveller, she has some new adventures already on the itinerary. “I will have time to do some more travelling while I can,” she says.

These days she travels with friend Jenny Johnson, whose husband isn’t interested in travel. They have been to the Mediterranean, China, Mexico, Cuba and India. “I loved India, we cycled in Mumbai. What an experience! We left at 6am with not much traffic around. By the time we finished at 9am it was unbelievable.”

As a cricket fan, she enjoys travelling in countries that are enthusiastic about the game and has made new friends through the shared interest.

While in India the Cricket World Cup was on in New Zealand and as a cricket fan she was delighted to find that the Indians were very passionate about it.

“I ended up watching the cricket with some of the locals,” she says. She was in the Caribbean for the 2007 World Cup.

She has a bike trip planned with four friends on the Otago Rail Trail. She finds cycling a great way to see a place. “On the way back from Cuba we stopped off in San Francisco and cycled over the Golden Gate Bridge. What a totally different experience than driving over it.”

Future adventures will see her heading to South America and a planned trip to Italy in September. When she isn’t globetrotting she is hoping to play more bridge.