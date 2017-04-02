WHAKATANE'S first specially organised networking event for women was a huge success.

The lunch-time Conversations with Women, organised by the Networking Queen Carmel Murphy, was held at Soulsa Restaurant on March 23 with the aim of encouraging, uplifting and connecting women from within the Eastern Bay community.

Carmel was thrilled with the response to the first event with special guests Christine Tulloch from Radio 1XX and Whakatane chiropractor Anna Heath.

She says there was a full house, a great vibe, lots of interactions and positive energy. Attendees commented on the relaxed supportive atmosphere, the inspiring speakers and relishing the opportunity to meet like-minded women.

“Several women personally came up to me at the end to say that they can’t wait for the next one,” she says.

They will not have to wait long with tickets to the May event now on sale. Stacey Murray, co-owner of gift and clothing store Jean & Jade, and Heidi Rosewarne, co-owner of Blueberry Corner, have been lined up as guests.

Carmel is also planning bi-monthly social gatherings and public networking seminars.

Bookings for the next Conversations with Women can be made at www.eventspronto.co.nz/cww