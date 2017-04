There are many different meat loaf recipes, this one uses sausage meat.

Meat Loaf

You will need:

500 grams of sausage meat

1 small cup of breadcrumbs

1 grated apple

1 onion – finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley – chopped

Method: Put everything into a bowl and mix well. Place in a greased or lined loaf tin. Bake at 180C for one hour. Serve hot with vegetables or cold with a salad. Also goes well in school lunches.