Whakatane flooding updates

11.30am Taneatua and Waimana doctors closed

Bay of Plenty Primary Health Alliance advises Taneatua Medical Centre and the Waimana Health Clinic are closed until further notice because of flooding.

Patients from the Taneatua and Waimana clinics can contact The Doctors Kopeopeo on 308 5771 to be seen for prescriptions and for non-emergency medical problems. The Doctors Kopeopeo is currently located in the Total Health building at 252 The Strand.

Riverslea Medical centre is also closed. Patients from Riverslea Medical Centre can contact Tarawera Medical Centre on 323 8499 to be seen for prescriptions and for non-emergency medical problems.

Anyone who wants to speak to a registered nurse for medical advice, call 306 2360

10.30am - Schools close at lunchtime

Whakatane and Trident high schools have both announced they will close at noon today.

10.20am - Power disrupted

Many Taneatua residents are still without power after the electricity supply to 1581 customers was interrupted at 6.48am. Horizon Networks spokesman Sean Aucamp said power was restored to most customers by 8.14am but could not provide a restoration time for Taneatua due to extensive flooding in the area.

He said an assessment of the damage would be made following a helicopter patrol this morning and further updates would be provided when information became available.

10.15am - Mayor declares Edgecumbe a state of emergency

Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne declared a state of emergency for Edgecumbe following the breach of the Rangitaiki River stopbank on College Road. Buses have been sent to Edgecumbe to take people without transport to welfare centres in Kawerau and Whakatane.

This morning helicopters were used to rescue people trapped in their cars as they tried to self-evacuate from south of Taneatua.

10am - Rangitaiki River burst its bank

A steady stream of Edgecumbe residents are making their way out of the town after the Rangitaiki River breached its stop-bank. Water from the river is gushing through a ten metre hole in a wall bordering the river.

Police have set up check points and are not allowing anyone to enter Edgecumbe.

Vicky Richards, who lives on College Road opposite the concrete mural, said her and her family were evacuated about 10 minutes before the river breached the stop-bank.

"We had enough time to fly out of the door, shove animals in the car and drive down the road."

Before leaving Edgecumbe, Mrs Richards said they called around to check in with family on Puriri Street. She said the family members hadn't been evacuated at that stage but the siren went off while they were there.

"We all left together and the river was coming down the road at the same time."

Initially the concrete wall with the mural on it cracked in two parts. Just before 10am, the remaining section of the wall crumbled and created a 20 metre hole from which water was gushing. Levels in the Rangitaiki River remained high.

9.30am - Poroporo residents on notification

Residents in Poroporo are also being warned to stay on alert with concerns the Whakatane River could also breach its stop-bank near the town's water treatment plant.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council reported a stop-bank close to Rewatu Road was likely to be breached in the near future. Residents were advised to evacuate homes in the following roads Titoki Road, the northern section of Rewatu Road, Leader Road, Burr Road and Pahou Road.

Rewatu Road resident Julian Tunui said he thought the stop-banks had burst this morning because there was water everywhere when he woke up.

"When I went to hop out of bed I got a hell of a fright because I stepped straight into water. I have had a lot of people that have come to help but there is nothing much anyone can do."

9am - Edgecumbe evacuated

WHAKATANE District Council has confirmed it is evacuating the Edgecumbe township because of the threat the Rangitaiki River will breach its stop-bank. Earlier this morning, water was seeping through a concrete wall on College Road featuring a mural of eels.