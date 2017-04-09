Elizabeth’s legacy lives on

THE legacy of Whakatane’s Elizabeth Bayliss lives on in a new music room recently opened at Trident High School.

The school has named the rooms in its new music facility after two musicians who have made significant contributions to music at the school and within the Whakatane community – Elizabeth and living legend of jazz, Rodger Fox.

A ceremony was held last week to bless the new suite and dedicate and name the two rooms it contains.

Kaumatua Julian Tunui performed the ceremony and the unveiling of the plaque to name the room dedicated to Elizabeth was done by her husband Tom.

Music department head, Alan Spence, says Whakatane and New Zealand musical community lost a hardworking, respected and dedicated servant of the arts when Elizabeth died in June last year. One of her many legacies was the Whakatane Children’s Music School, where she worked tirelessly to ensure that several generations of Whakatane students gained weekly expert musical tuition on a large variety of orchestral instruments.

“Many of the students who have chosen music as a subject at Trident High school over the last 30 years have probably started their musical careers as students at the Whakatane Children’s Music School. In 2007, Elizabeth and Tom were awarded Queen’s Service Medals for their service to music in New Zealand.

Alan said Elizabeth was part of a generation that did not always embrace the arrival of the computer and digital age. “She was, however, an exception and very quickly taught herself many skills on the computer. She very early on realised the potential for the use of computers to aid composition and arranging of music and for that reason, the new computer and keyboard room in the music suite will now be known as the Elizabeth Bayliss QSM studio.”

Rodger, after whom the main teaching room and also the Trident High Big Band practice room is named, was scheduled to attend the ceremony but his flight from Wellington was cancelled due to fog.

He visited the school on Friday instead to spend a day with the big band in its preparation to defend its title as the National Youth Jazz champions for 2015 and 2016.

Rodger is well known as New Zealand’s top jazz trombonist and bandleader. For more than 40 years as the leader of the Rodger Fox Big Band he has performed throughout New Zealand and overseas. He has also been the musical director for both the New Zealand High Schools’ and New Zealand Youth Jazz Orchestras.

He is currently the senior lecturer of jazz ensembles and coordinator of Jazz Brass at the New Zealand School of Music (Victoria University) and as an educator has supported and mentored a generation of New Zealand’s most talented and gifted students who have since gone on to national and international careers.

Alan says despite his incredibly busy work and personal schedule, Roger has for the last four years travelled to Trident High School to spend a day with the big band in preparation for its entry in the National Youth Jazz Championships and much of its success over those years can be attributed to his expert advice and guidance.