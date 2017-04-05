Escarpment warning issued

WHAKATANE District Council civil defence staff are advising people who live or work in close proximity to escarpments in Whakatane, Ohope and Matata to be alert for possible slips.

Depending on location, between 120 and 200 mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours, and similar falls are predicted through to 6am Thursday.

Civil defence staff say past experience has highlighted that slips often occur when rainfall exceeds 100mm, and particularly when soil is already sodden, as is the case now.

“Residents are advised to check escarpment faces on or close to their properties for any signs of tree or soil movement, and if there is evidence of movement, to alert the council or emergency services.

“As a precaution, people can avoid sleeping in rooms closest to escarpments tonight, and anyone who is concerned about their safety can also consider self-evacuation until the weather system passes.”

Meanwhile, many Eastern Bay have been closed or are subject to restricted access.

As at 10am, these roads included:

Mimiha Road

Jolly Road

Omeheu Road

Te Whaiti Road

Fermah Road

Manawahe Road

Stanley Road

McCoy Road

Troutbeck Road

Ruatahuna Road (north of Te Whaiti).

Council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said access was expected to be restored in most cases by early this afternoon, but in the meantime, the public was advised to avoid these roads and exercise extreme caution on all roads due to the likelihood of further slips.

“State Highway 30 is closed west of the intersection with SH34 (Kawerau turn-off) due to slips. Again, access is expected to be restored by this afternoon. We’ve also been advised that the Waimana Gorge section of SH2 is likely to be closed shortly due to rising river levels.

Other state highway closures:

SH2 is being closed at Matekerepu and the SH traffic will be diverted through Wainui Road and Whakatāne;

SH34 is closed in the vicinity of Hallett Rd;

Waikaremoana Rd is also closed at multiple sites on the Wairoa side and the road closed signs have been activated on our side at London’s Garage, Murupara.

All the SH closures are posted on https://onthemove.govt.nz/

Mr Boreham said the council's roading resources were stretched and they were not able to put out warning signage for every slip, fallen tree ar flooded area.

"The public is therefore advised to avoid all unessential travel, and if people are on the road, to drive cautiously and to the conditions - expect the unexpected around every corner."

He said surface flooding had affected a number of urban areas. "

Stormwater systems have coped reasonably well, but wastewater pumping stations in a number of areas have been overloaded due to stormwater infiltration. This has caused a overflows in some areas and residents of Whakatane and Edgecumbe are therefore advised to treat all surface water as potentially contaminated.”

He said council 3 Waters staff were working on the various issues affecting wastewater pumping capacity throughout the district.

Severe weather warnings remain in force through until early Thursday, with a further 80-150mm of rain possible, on top of the accumulated rainfall thus far (up to 200mm, depending on location).

Local civil defence advises all residents to stay off the roads through until 6am Thursday, unless travel is absolutely necessary.