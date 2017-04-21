Feature home – Fabulous character home in central location

HOMES built in the 1950s are solid and built to last.

They’re also filled with character and that is part of the appeal of this three-bedroom weatherboard home in Brabant Street, Whakatane.

The property has been a rental for its out-of-town owner for a number of years and has always been well-maintained. It’s also been exceptionally well looked after by its current tenant, who treats it as her own and keeps it looking immaculate.

She has enjoyed living here. Not only is the home nice and warm, with great flow and multiple outdoor entertaining options, it is located in a good area and feels safe and secure.

The house is painted in modern neutral colours throughout with the paint, flooring and lino all in excellent condition.

The lounge is a good size and fitted with a woodfire which heats the whole house in winter.

There are French doors on the eastern side, which open onto a concrete patio that provides a great view of the street.

The lounge flows through into a dining room and kitchen on the western side of the house, which also has good flow to the outdoors and opens onto a second concrete patio.

This is the perfect afternoon spot, overlooking the back yard which, although compact, provides plenty of room for a swimming pool, trampoline or to kick a ball around. Well fenced, it is also home to a single garage.

Inside, off the central hallway, there are three good-size bedrooms, two of which have double wardrobes. There is also a beautifully refurbished bathroom.

This is a home that feels modern and one you could move into and know that you wouldn’t have to do any essential maintenance for years. Of course, there’s plenty of titivating you could do to make it your own, from developing gardens to updating the kitchen.

But overall, it really is very appealing just as it is and would make some family a fabulous home.

Two open homes are planned this weekend so there is plenty of opportunity to check it out.

AFTERNOON SUN: Laze away the afternoon on this patio at the rear of the house. SUNNY: The dining room gets sun most of the day. SPACIOUS: All three bedrooms are generous doubles.

LJ Hooker

20 Brabant Street, Whakatane

Agent: Shirley Brabant

Phone: 308 8222 or 027 767 6145

Price: Offers high $300,000’s

Open home: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 2pm