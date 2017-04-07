Feature home – Luxury beachside haven at Ohope

Cleverly designed and beautifully decorated, this Ocean Road home provides the perfect retreat whether you’re looking for a holiday bach or permanent home.

YOU’LL never feel far from the beach living here.

Outside, you have the sun, sand and surf right on your doorstep while inside the vibe is similarly coastal, ensuring that whatever the season you’ll feel like you’re on holiday.

This modern three-bedroom beachfront home, although luxurious, was originally built as a holiday home and it shows.

With an emphasis on marine colours and generous use of high-impact wallpaper featuring everything from surfboards to underwater scenes, it’s a home that oozes personality and is the very essence of coastal chic.

Built in 2014, it offers 195 square metres of living space – excluding decks of which there are many – and has been well designed for permanent or holiday living with a combined lounge/dining area (complete with a Sonos sound system), office nook, a unique main bathroom, second bedroom with built in furniture, master bedroom with en-suite, family room, well designed laundry and loads of storage options.

The kitchen is stunning, full of colour and modern features including a large chef’s oven and hob, king size walk in pantry, an inner tiered drawer system and large bar area that would easily double as a dining table.

There’s a carport attached to the rear of the house and at the back of the 1214 square metre section is a separate 108.9m² garage with mezzanine floor.

As well as providing plenty of room to park vehicles, it comes with the added bonus of a second laundry, kitchenette, two more bedrooms with built in furniture and a bathroom - making this the perfect situation for extended family, guests/teenagers.

Outdoor entertaining is well catered for with multiple decks off the house and a grassy gathering spot out the back, sheltered from the sea breeze with built-in barbecue.

Attend this weekend’s open home and prepare to be impressed by the home, its gardens and the location.

It really is something special.

ENTERTAINING: There are multiple outdoor entertaining areas including this sheltered spot with inbuilt barbecue. IMPRESSIVE: The kitchen is stunning in colour and features. FEATURE: Feature wallpaper adds colour and personality to the master bedroom.

Harcourts

330 Ocean Road, Ohope

Agent: David Marshall

Phone: 3086 359 or 027 499 8481

Price: $1,290,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.45pm