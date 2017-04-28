Feature home – Rural with stunning views of Ohiwa Harbour

THIS beautiful rural property comes with 5.5 hectares of grazing land and native bush, and stunning views of Ohiwa Harbour.

Situated on a hillside overlooking the harbour off Wainui Road, this property enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

A recently renovated, low maintenance, three-bedroom home provides easy living.

The approach to the house is via a well-maintained, if steep, driveway, ending in a large cobblestone turn-around area with plenty of parking and a two-car carport.

The property also has a separate, high-stud, two-bay garage for large vehicles.

The house is clad in quality Masada that always looks good and never needs painting. It has two living areas, each opening to a deck. The main living area is open plan, incorporating the kitchen, dining and lounge areas. Ranch sliding doors, all of which are fitted with fly screens, open onto the north-facing deck from the dining and lounge areas, making the most of both the sun and the sea views.

The floor is hard-wearing laminate with natural wood effect throughout the house. The modern kitchen is well equipped with cupboard space, including a large pantry and is set up for a dishwasher. Some of the best views in the house can be enjoyed just as easily from the kitchen sink, stove and breakfast bar as from the deck.

The lounge has a large, free-standing wood fire that keeps the whole house toasty warm through winter.

The second living area or rumpus room just inside the carport, has an adjourning bedroom, creating an opportunity to set this up as a separate retreat for teens or adults.

The bathroom is very spacious with a bath and overhead shower, toilet and vanity included.

The laundry is just as large, as befits a rural property.

A driveway leads to an even more elevated part of the property which could be developed further. Presently there is a seat for enjoying the spectacular harbour views.

Well provided with fruit trees and with areas of natural bush reserve, which would make any beekeeper happy, this property is well worth a look.

BEST SEAT: The best seat in the house is situated on the most elevated part of the property. TOP PROPERTY: This property includes 5.5 hectares of grazing and reserve bush land. TOP VIEW: The modern kitchen commands some of the best views in the house.

Edge

123 Harrison Road, Wainui

Agent: Ray Owens

Phone: 07 3080 232 or 027 840 9274

Price: Offers over $1,000,000

Open home: Sunday, 11am to 12 noon