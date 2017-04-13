Feature home – Wake up on top of the world in Otarawairere

SITUATED on an elevated property overlooking one of Whakatane’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, Otarawairere Village, this luxury three-level home is very secluded and quiet with stunning sea views.

To fully capture the vistas it has been built with plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows which create a connection to the native bush and ocean surrounds without compromising privacy at all.

This is apparent right from the moment you walk through the front door into the tile-floored entranceway, where a wall of glass shows off the private bush-enclosed backyard.

This main level of the house includes the generous living areas, and master bedroom suite with a large tiled deck running most of the north face of the house, and high ceilings adding to the light and spacious feel.

The main hub of the house, the modern kitchen and casual dining area, is to the left. A banquet-sized breakfast bar separates the kitchen area from a large living and dining space with stacker sliding doors which open onto the north-facing deck.

A separate, formal dining area is situated beside this area while to the right of the front door the house opens up again to a high-ceiling lounge with bifold doors opening on either side, a comfortable nook with a large window seat overlooking the backyard and a gas fireplace. A study or hobby room is situated near the front door.

At the other end of the house the master bedroom comes with a generous bathroom with glass-surrounded wet area shower, spa bath and twin handbasins.

A walk-in wardrobe and more stacker-sliding doors opening onto the deck make this suite the height of luxury.

The top level of the house is devoted to a large bedroom with space for a lounge area or second bed.

This bedroom also comes with its own en suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a balcony.

Downstairs a third bedroom at ground level also has its own en suite.

A wide, bookshelf-lined foyer leads from this bedroom to the three-car garage and workshop area. A dumb waiter is available to take your groceries upstairs to the kitchen.

With a heat pump as well as gas heating and solar hot water heating, this home has power savings covered.

This is a must see is you are in the market for a home where extravagance is key.

OUTSIDE IN: The lounge area has bifold doors opening on two sides. THE HUB: A banquet-sized breakfast bar separates the modern kitchen from casual living and dining areas. PRIVATE SPACE: The master bedroom opens onto the deck with ocean views.

Professionals

103 Otarawairere Road

Agent: Sabina Andresen

Phone: 07 3070165 or 0800 210454

Auction: May 7 at 12pm

Viewing: Sunday, 2.15pm to 2.45pm