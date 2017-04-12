Flood warning

WHAKATANE District Council has issued warnings ahead of the bad weather expected to hit the Eastern Bay today.

• Any areas subject to flooding in the past are likely to be flooded again, if the weather forecasts are accurate.

• Areas of concern include flood-prone areas of Ohope, Whakatane (Apanui catchment and the area surrounding the Wainui Te Whara Stream); and in Matata, the Clem Elliott Drive and Richmond Street areas. The Matata Motor Camp is also likely to have its accessway cut-off. Residents of these areas are asked to be alert to the circumstances and be prepared to evacuate. Anyone feeling unsafe should self-evacuate and do it early.

• Significant storm surges are likely in coastal areas. Residents in West End and other areas of Ohope close to the dunes or beach should be particularly alert and be prepared to evacuate. Anyone feeling unsafe should self-evacuate and do it early.

• Anyone in areas likely to be affected by flooding who is going to work in the morning is advised to take extra clothes and key documents with them.

• Residents living in close proximity to the escarpments in Whakatane, Ohope and Matata should be alert to the heightened risk of landslides. With soil already sodden and further heavy rain on the way, the chance of slips occurring from the escarpment will increase considerably. As a precaution, people facing that situation are advised to stay out of rooms which may be in the direct path of any landslide. If concerned, consider self-evacuating until the weather improves.