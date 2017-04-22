Going balls out

APRIL is testicular cancer awareness month.

Even with the catchy slogan “go balls out to take on testicular cancer” it’s an awareness campaign that is fairly low key in the Eastern Bay.

However, for the men in the area, young and old, who have experienced this cancer and come out the other side it is a reminder of their journey.

Whakatane High School teacher Max Mackay is one of those men, although he admits to feeling slightly embarrassed at being chosen by Eastern Bay Life as a poster boy for the campaign because his cancer journey was relatively short and straightforward compared to some.

“I often feel embarrassed to tell people I’ve even had cancer because compared to some other types of cancer it is not even an issue,” he says.

“I got it so early, I didn’t need chemo or radiation, but I think a lot of single men wait and don’t do anything.”

It was August 2012, just after his first son, Lachlan, was born that Max remembers feeling his testicle and thinking it felt “funny”

If not for his wife, Rebecca, who made him go and see his doctor, he admits he might never have done anything about it.

“I think if I wasn’t married I wouldn’t have gone myself,” he says. “I think that’s the common thing about young men but I think it was one of my saving factors. My wife is really pro-active and when I showed her, she made me go to the doctor.”

He did feel awkward about it though, and put off the visit for two weeks because he didn’t want to see a male doctor. “But once you’re in there, it was a medical procedure.”

He was referred immediately to experts in Tauranga and cannot speak highly enough of the public health system.

Within a week, he was having surgery and the follow-up care was top class. “I was really blown away,” he says. “We are so lucky in New Zealand when you look at the arguments they are having in America.”

Since then he has looked positively towards the future, knowing the statistics are great (99 percent) if the cancer is caught early, before it spreads outside the testicles.

He had one testicle removed – and has gone on to have two more children since then, Chloe, 3, and Callum, five months. Life has very much returned to normal. “I honestly forget I’ve had cancer 99 per cent of the time.”

symptoms of testicular cancer

Warning signs that men should be aware of: