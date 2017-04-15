Golden Pond’s happy 100th for two

BIRTHDAY: Isobelle Read says she doesn’t feel 100, despite her upcoming birthday. Louis Klaassen D5176-09 TURNED 100: Kath Davis turned 100 last month, celebrating with a gathering of family and friends. Photo supplied

ISOBELLE Read can’t decide how old she feels, but she says “it’s definitely not 100”.

The Whakatane resident, who will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 23, is one of two women reaching the lofty figure at the Golden Pond rest home. Fellow resident Kath Davis celebrated her 100th birthday with a large gathering of family and friends earlier last month.

While wondering what all the fuss is about, Isobelle confesses that reaching a century of years is not something she’d ever have imagined.

With celebrations afoot with friends from Whakatane, and her home town of Kawerau, Isobelle says she is enjoying life at Golden Pond.

“I’d recommend it to anyone in my situation,” she says. “Everyone is so friendly, the staff is wonderful, and it was a very good decision to move here,” she says of the move from her home three years ago, just “a week short of my 97th birthday”.

Isobelle, and late husband Jack, moved to New Zealand from Kent, England, in 1966 after good friends moved here, and encouraged the couple to follow suit. It was a decision they never regretted, she says. “We had a lot of lovely years here, and I’ve a lot of lovely memories to look back on.”

Moving to Kawerau on their arrival in New Zealand, the town was to be home to Isobelle and Jack for all their lives, except for a short time in

Edgecumbe, Isobelle says, and, of course, her current new home at Golden Pond.

Coming from England brought many differences. She says the friendliness of people was one notable one. “We found it was much easier to meet and talk with people. And it is much more neighbourly here than in England,” she says. “When you move into a new house, neighbours come and meet you, and want to know where you are from and so on. That doesn’t happen in England; we’re a bit more stand-offish, I think.

“We really have enjoyed it here. And the weather is much better than we ever had in Kent. It was called the garden of England, and it is beautiful, but winters are long and cold.”

Sadly, Isobelle says, Jack died suddenly not long after retiring. Having taken on odd jobs for a few years after first arriving in Kawerau, he then took up work at the Tasman forestry nursery and spent the rest of his working life there. For Isobelle, it was dressmaking, a skill she’d learned from her mother, that kept her busy, sewing clothing and wedding dresses for the townspeople.

“We didn’t have any family here,” she says. “I had a grown-up son who was in Australia by then,” she says. “He died when he was in his 70s.

He’d been in the British Navy and was in the Pacific when the British did some atomic testing there. Most of the people in his crew ended up dying of cancer.”

Aside from that sadness, Isobelle says she is “thankful” for her life together with Jack, and for the move they made together to New Zealand.

“It really has been lovely,” she says. “I still do miss him”. Life at Golden Pond is “wonderful” though, she says. “I really couldn’t have asked for anything better”.

At 100 years of age, Kath Davis is a relative newcomer to Golden Pond, or at least a relative returnee. Originally moving to a unit at the home when husband Ted, then 96, passed away in 2005, Kath then went on to spend several years at another home, before returning to Golden Pond last year.

Kath’s parents, Stretton and Marjorie Newton, farmed at Stanley Road and family members say Kath enjoyed a very happy childhood.

“She would often tell us stories of how the family would travel by horse and gig to visit neighbours, returning under the starry night skies,” they says. Other stories include tales of “families riding together on horseback to Ohiwa Harbour for picnics and floundering and cockle-gathering”.

As a young woman, Kath became a cook at the Opotiki Hospital before marrying Ted in 1939 and leaving work to raise a family.

Family members speak of a wonderful childhood and being at the centre of their mother’s life. “She has always been a wonderful and caring mother,” they say, “and she always encouraged us to bring friends home. She loved having extra children, so this was the case on most weekends and holidays.”

After living and working on the farm for many years, Kath and Ted retired to Whakatane.

Kath enjoyed gardening and had a passion for fuchsias and camellias. Travelling throughout New Zealand as well as to America and Australia, she made many life-long friends within the fuchsia society.