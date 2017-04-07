Help for flood victims

OFFERS of help are coming in for people affected by flooding around the Whakatane district.

The sight of pasture covered with muddy water, and stranded cows, prompted Cambridge lifestyle farmer Philip Baker to offer some of his paddocks.

Mr Baker has offered temporary grazing for 20 to 30 cattle if anyone is in need.

He owns a 3.30 hectare lifestyle block, well fenced with good water and plenty of grass as he has recently sold his own stock.

Mr Rental Rotorua, which hires household furniture, has offered to donate fridges, freezers, televisions or other necessary items to evacuation centres for as long as they might need them.

Kate Emery said they also wanted to offer a 25 per cent rental discount to residents on any items they might require, once they were able to return to their homes.

Mr Baker can be contacted on 027 555 0684

Mr Rental Rotorua can be contacted on 0800 111 313

Whakatane District Council has advised that offers of food, clothing and other items can be made by calling the council on 306 0500. They will take details and connect donations with people if required.