Hospitality at home

SOMETIME this month the aroma of freshly brewed coffee will begin wafting from YWAC Gym in Opotiki.

There will also be a delicious array of cafe-style food and meals available, courtesy of students enrolled on a level three food and beverage course.

Beavering away in their wonderful new facilities on Elliott Street, the students are professionally dressed in gleaming chefs’ whites.

Having recently finished the fourth week of their course, they are planning a slow opening for their cafe with an official opening some time after the school holidays.

Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust and Toi Ohomai have come together to create this facility with Toi Ohomai running and facilitating the programme, led by dynamic tutor Nancy Towersey, and the trust responsible for advertising, organising, recruitment and support.

The students are enthusiastic about the course and are looking forward to jobs in hospitality.

Aspiring wrestler, Peneha Mickey Harris, 21, from Tuhoe lives by the fighting philosophy of “turning your weaknesses into your strengths”.

“I didn’t know how to cook; when I was younger, my mum always cooked for me,” he says .

Shikahn Thompson from Waimana is researching Auckland coffee company Altura for one of her assessments and has already applied to work for them as a barista. She says her mother-in-law bought her a coffee machine so she could get her confidence before she started the course.

“I have found out so much information about coffee, it’s not funny. I love making coffee. I love cooking. I have picked up heaps of confidence here.”

Martina Strickland has a busy life as a mother of five and with previous experience on the bar side of hospitality, she wanted a change so decided to train as a chef.

“I thought I would give it a go; I love it so far – the food, the tutor and meeting people.” She is keen to learn how to cook Asian food.

Ngahina Takaringi from Maraenui is passionate about food and loves to cook. Hungry to learn all she can on this course, she is planning to go on to study at level four in Whakatane next year. When cooking for the family, her inspirational chef is Jamie Oliver.

Twenty-year-old Morgan Biddle from Opotiki has worked in hospitality and wants the extra experience, and certificate to help him get a better job. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do, I love cooking.” With a big grin, he claims: “They call me the greatest. I like Ramsay I like his approach.”

Anahera Hay, 18, from Opotiki is looking forward to gaining skills that will win her a job in hospitality. “I really like food; I like eating food, that’s the best part about it.”

Monique Takarangi, from Opotiki, is new to hospitality and was going to enrol in a beauty course when she saw the brochure for the food and beverage. Her mum is the main cook at home. “When I cook at home, it’s simple, 10 minutes, ‘here, eat it’,” she says.

Mother-of-four Kath Paruru, also from Opotiki, has always been passionate about food. “It was actually the barista side which drew me to the course,” she says.

A traditional, simple cook at home, she is enjoying learning new things and meeting new people. “Wearing the uniform perks us all up,” she says.