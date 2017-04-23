Kaitiaki of the community

WHEN Chip Apanui was a young man pest control meant hunting.

As kaitiaki (caretaker) for the area around Opape Marae, Chip has been instrumental in much of the conservation and environmental work in the area. However, his earliest memories of life in the bush were of being ill-equipped for the task compared to all his Pakeha hunting mates.

“They had hi-tech guns and were experienced. I was the little Maori boy with an old 8mm Mauser gun. I had dogs but they weren’t the best.”

Despite this, he has been successfully involved in conservation work since 1989 when he worked for New Zealand Forest Services (later the Department of Conservation).

He worked in pest control, track cutting and native re-planting on reserves, riparian margins and land gifted by farmers.

He says returning to some of his plantings more than 20 years later has allowed him to really see the value these plantings have had on the environment.

They provide habitats for native fish to breed, filter water on its journey to the rivers, help prevent land slipping – and, he says, “it was a pleasure to see how beautiful they were”.

Born in Kawakawa, in the Bay of Islands, Paroa Te Hapua Apanui, known as Chip or Chippy has lived in Opotiki since 1953.

“I am organically homegrown on my mother’s side. Since 1953 I have lived in Opotiki. Opape is my marae. Muriwai is my ancestral house at Opape. She is a part of me and I am a part of her forevermore.”

He used to be a marae trustee. Now, he supports the kaumatua (elders) with whai-korero (formal speech), waiata and pohiri manuhiri (greeting visitors) on the marae.

“I am a Hahi Ringtu tohunga. I take part in our prayers on the 12th day each month. I perform burials and unveilings of memorial stones for the whanau, blessings for houses and spiritual healing prayers for those who are sick.”

Chip also has a bachelor of environmental management and is one of three trustees of Mau Mai Trust, which works with Bay of Plenty Regional Council, DoC and marae trustees to care for historic places and the environment. They support an ongoing relationship with youth and kaumatua, educate through the use of our natural resources and network with the community around marae restoration initiatives.

Chip has seen two lots of tree plantings over recent years, with 700 natives planted each time.

Another project he is keen to see actioned after clearing and planting on Puketapu – the knoll at Opape Beach overlooking a popular boat launching spot – is to create a lookout with a seat placed at the top that would be manned by the locals.

The seat would be used to keep an eye out for the safety of fishermen and their property and check they are abiding by the rules for taking kaimoana. Throughout the year he does the lawns at the marae.

Every February he and his whanau, Te Hapua Apanui are responsible for a spruce up. All the family turn up and do jobs such as paint the Wharenui.

Evoking warmth, compassion and an innate calm, his wisdom has evolved from many years’ experience of living in this community that he loves and his days as a professional hunter.

“It was important you worked well with your hunting partner as you could be alone together in the bush for a month to six weeks.

“You had to collect a certain tally (goat tails) by the end. He chuckles, remembering. “You needed time out as you could get a bit mentally impaired, and if you got the wrong mate it could be trouble.”

Among his duties was a stint feral cow culling in Gisborne, where he saw first-hand the damage they did to the native bush, and for 15 years he held a trapping permit for the Pakahi Valley.

His knowledge of the bush there is widely acknowledged. He often visits the valley and knows all the trappers and residents.

Though he is busy working with kiwifruit at the moment he still finds time to attend any environmental project or discussion that may affect his community.

“To be part of the community of Opotiki is awesome. The creation of the Motu Trails cycleway and the start of the off-shore mussel farm, hopefully, will uplift our economic base in Opotiki.”

His many interests include a love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and diving.

“But as I am getting on in age I take on more of the easiest hobbies. I enjoy learning history, writing short stories … whakapapa. I have just started pencil sketching and computer art.”

He has seen many changes in Opotiki.

“I can remember growing up here in Opotiki … the dinosaur days of milking cows by hand, seeing the old Bedford trucks, Model A and Model Ts, the old Blue Flame motor, Chevrolet vehicles. I remember seeing the old people still using the horse and buggy, still stacking hay stacks with a pitchfork and growing large gardens to feed the whanau and marae for occasions.”

A believer in actions speaking louder than words, his favourite proverb is “Korokoro hohonu (deep throat), uaua papaku (shallow muscles) – meaning “lot of talk and no action”.