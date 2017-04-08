Learning has no age limit

FORMER Opotiki primary school teacher Lyn Barker says she prefers Windows 7 to Windows 10.

“It’s like changing your car to a new model, it takes a while to get used to,” she says.

“I also feel Windows 10 pushes things at you.”

Turning 93 years old in May, Lyn makes a point of keeping her driver’s licence so she can travel to the SeniorNet computer classes in Whakatane.

“I tell my friends they should take up computer classes so they don’t get left behind,” she says.

“I pick specific topics among the classes that I want to learn about.”

Also, using Skype and social media, Lyn says she has set up her Facebook account so she does not have to see “what everyone has had for breakfast”.

Instead, she uses Facebook and Messenger to keep in touch with friends and family. “I have a niece in England who takes nice photos of castles,” she says.

“I also got sent photos from the Kaikoura earthquake that I downloaded.”

Having a smartphone, a tablet and a desktop computer, she can tailor her computer operation to the situation.

“Some people take photos with a tablet, but they are too big to wave around,” she says. “It’s much better to have a smartphone for that.”

The tablet comes to good use when she is sitting at home, perhaps in her sunroom.

Lyn says the SeniorNet tutors have assisted her computer learning and are patient with her.

Whakatane SeniorNet is a voluntary non-profit community organisation that provides information knowledge and learning opportunities to people aged 50-plus to improve their confidence in using their electronic devices.

Operating from a learning centre behind the tennis club in Goulstone Road, it offers a wide range of affordable courses for people with computers using Windows 7 and 10 operating systems, Apple iPads, Android tablets and smartphone.

All participants are given an easy-to-follow manual – “written by older people for older people” – so they can go home and practise between sessions. Right now, the focus is on Windows 10 which head tutor Jack Hallett says can be very frightening for some people who have just downloaded it, or have recently bought a new computer. For people who have gone from Vista to Windows 10, it has been a huge jump, he says.

They also run short courses to familiarise seniors with the likes of Windows Media Player, Skype, Facebook, TradeMe and photo editing, and offer one-on-one tutoring. Annual membership is currently $30 per year with long courses (four weeks) starting from $20, short courses starting from $5 and specialty groups from $2 per session.

Jack says the classes operate on a ratio of about one tutor to two students, with most of the 32 volunteer tutors having previously gone through courses.

On the last Friday of each month, February to October, SeniorNet holds a “Friday Forum”, starting at 10am which is a social gathering where members can meet, chat with other members and tutors and listen to a guest speaker.

Jack says they also meet on the second Friday of each month, from 3.30 to 5.30pm for a social get together.

The organisation is managed by a committee and is a member of the New Zealand Federation of SeniorNet Societies.