Mobile music teacher

UNTIL five or six years ago, Cecilie Rose and her mobile music school were a familiar sight at schools from Ohope Beach to Te Kaha.

She could often be seen driving her music school bus, accompanied by her dog. Her wonderfully enthusiastic and positive approach to teaching has inspired several generations of students to play and read music.

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, and raised in England, Cecilie discovered her passion for music during the war. Her adopted father rented a cottage in the country, away from the heavily bombed south coast.

There, aged seven, on a dusty old harmonium, she discovered her love of music. Realising her passion for music, her father bought her a piano, and at eight years of age she took her first music exams.

“I loved music, and I had quite a good singing voice,” she says. These talents saw her audition and gain entrance to the Royal Academy of Music, where she studied for five years. Singing was her first subject.

She performed all over England. “I was in two or three operas, and I did Handel’s Messiah so many times it wasn’t funny,” she says.

She had a career as a music teacher in England before she married and made her home in New Zealand.

Cecilie’s mother had died during childbirth and at five months her maternal aunt and uncle adopted her. She was taken to live with them in Bexhill, on the south coast of England, leaving her older sister in New Zealand.

She never got to meet her sister as she died before Cecilie returned in the 1960s, when she was in her early 40s.

“The guy that met me was my late sister’s husband and it was him that I married.”

Her sister left a young daughter, so, following in the family tradition she took on her sister’s child, and a few years later her own daughter was born.

In 1977 she was offered a choice of three teaching jobs, one of which was at Opotiki College.

“I didn’t know where Opotiki was, we chose it because my husband said it was good fishing.”

She didn’t know what had hit her when she came here. It was very different from her life in England. Teaching at the college, she enjoyed the community’s enthusiasm for music and singing. There was a great deal of music going on and a big school orchestra.

When she finished teaching in schools she bought a bus and converted it into a mobile music school.

“I used to teach four at a time, four keyboards in the bus, and my big piano keyboard, which backed on to my driving seat. I could sit up on there and see what they were all doing.”

The mobile music school was very popular and one year she had over 100 pupils.

“I have pupils at home now, but they have got fewer as I’ve got older.”