New home for toys

TOYS from the Whakatane Community Toy Library have been on the trot again. This time, making their way from their previous home at the Appenzell Drive shops, to their new abode in a classroom at James St School.

In nearly 30 years of the club’s existence, making the move to new premises has been an oft-repeated task, but president Helen Spain says this move has been a good one, and the club is already well settled in. “It’s a good location for us,” she says, and “we’re hugely grateful to the school for the opportunity, and for the nominal rent”.

Finding affordable premises has been an ongoing task for the Toy Library, a non-profit organisation long valued by the parents of young children in the Whakatane community. In its many years, there’ve been many moves, with the club’s members being called upon to transport the toys to their new home.

Speaking of the financial struggle to run a voluntary organisation, Helen says “it’s always a juggling act to stay afloat. We’re committed to providing the community with this service though, and the organisation has been lucky at times”.

Successful grant applications have helped cover the rent, and, as in the case last year, to buy new ranges of toys. “We were able to buy some new big toys last year,” she says, “and this year we’re hoping to buy new instruments”. Buying toys that are better suited for children with special needs is also on the agenda. “We want to provide a good service for as broader range of families as possible,” Helen says.

The Toy Library operates in much the same manner as it always has, relying on its members to volunteer once a term, assisting a committee member to staff the library when it’s open. “We also have the services of the wonderful Valerie Broadbent,” Helen says. Valerie is employed to staff the open hours when volunteers are not available.

The new premises at the rear of James St School are accessed at the end of Henderson Street. Open hours are Tuesday 11am till noon, Wednesday and Thursday 3.30pm to 4.30pm and Saturdays 10am to 11am.