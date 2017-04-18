Ngati army moves into cleanup mode at Edgecumbe

HELPING people recover from the Edgecumbe flood can be heart breaking for members of the Ngati Awa Volunteer Army, but it is part of the healing process.

Site manager Lorraine Hale said the volunteers and residents had been able to share their sorrow by working alongside each other.

“We’ve been devastated but still helping out others,” she said.

“It’s good for the healing process.”

The volunteers began working in shifts on Saturday. Site manager Tautini Hahipene said they had been averaging from 180 to 200 volunteers for each shift.

He said it was difficult for some to see the remains of people’s belongings strewn about their homes, yards and in some cases into the streets.

“It was a jungle of furniture,” he said.

“We told people to try to not get emotional over what they see.”

He said he found someone’s wedding ring, just as it was about to fall into a drain. He pulled from his pocket a wad of tissue paper and unfolded it to display a man’s gold wedding band. He said he would take it to lost and found.

Refrigerators full of food are being pulled from houses. The food has to be removed and thrown into bins by hand. Those who have respirators are spared the smell of rotting food.

Mr Hahipene said he expected the cleanup along Rata Avenue and Puriri Crescent, the hardest hit area in the flood, to be finished by Wednesday. Then they would head to flooded properties at Poroporo.

There had been logistical problems on the first day of the clean-up due to a lack of skip bins.

Mrs Hale said the shortage was frustrating as it created extra work for when the bins arrived.

“All our volunteers had to come back and double-handle stuff,” she said.

“We could have been helping people at other houses.”

The next stage of the clean-up was not expected to begin until next week. Insurance assessors are not expected to arrive until next weekend, Mr Hahipene said.

Mark Mayo was clearing out the family homestead his mother had lived in for 45 years.

“We grew up here,” he said.

The flood water had completely undermined the house’s foundation and it would likely be torn down.

“It’s a bit sad to see it go,” he said.

“We don’t really know what’s going to happen with the land.”

He said his mother would probably go and live in Whakatane, where her family lived. “She’s not that keen on coming back here,” he said.

VINTAGE: This 1925 vintage car suffered some damage but it is hoped it is restorable. D5203-124 BIN THERE: Mark Van Der Hulle and Steve O’Connor flip a children’s pool into a skip bin. D5203-099 WHEEL BARROW: Tracy Jefferies clears rubbish from a nearby house. D5203-056 CURBSIDE: Hikitika and Anahera Hale sweep beside a pile of discarded household items. D5203-053 SKIP BIN: Naumai Tutua and Lesa Lafaelle unload a wheel barrow into a skip bin. D5203-012

