No panic while Taneatua cut off

TANEATUA residents weathered the storm together while they were isolated from the rest of the country when the Whakatane River burst its banks on Thursday.

Resident Puawei Leef said people travelled the flooded streets in canoes, kayaks and wakas making stops at houses that were cut off by high water.

“It was beautiful to see the community out in the streets, coming together to help each other,” she said.

She said many people took it upon themselves to make sure those at risk were not in danger.

A resident who required dialysis was supplied with a portable generator to keep the machine running during the few hours the community was without power.

Others gave out gas bottles so people could at least use their barbecues to cook their meals, she said.

Despite the state of emergency that was declared during the event, Mrs Leef said she was happy to see that the children were not frightened by the rising water.

Along Howell Road, at the north end of town where flooding was at its worst, people were cleaning off driveways and front paths on Friday morning. Some yards were being drained and silt being cleared from the road by the volunteer fire department.

Howell Road resident Rose Te Papa said the water began inching its way towards her house at around 9 pm on Wednesday. She said she was shocked by how quickly the water rose. At its highest point the water neared the second of three steps to her back door.

“When I stepped outside (to look) I thought ‘holy moley’,” she said.

She was concerned that her whanau could not come to get her but at one point in the night her granddaughter came by in a kayak to make sure she was alright.

She said the flood was eerie in that while the rain fell, there was no wind – just stillness and a constant downpour.

She said she suspected the water stopped rising at around midnight Thursday, and was surprised by how quickly it went down. By 7am Friday, she began clearing off her driveway.