Olivia inspires to make life better for others

OLIVIA Mexted jokes that she volunteers too much to get a paid job.

Born and raised in rural Waimana, Olivia is not your typical 22-year-old.

For a start, she volunteers at the Whakatane SPCA twice a week, is a member of Theatre Whakatane and a behind-the-scenes volunteer at all of its productions and also volunteers for Oxfam and the Blind Foundation, organising collections, as a camp leader and an event organiser.

The other major difference, which is easy to forget when talking to Olivia, is that she has achromatopsia or impaired vision. Sometimes called ‘day blindness’ this condition affects about one in 40,000 people and causes sensitivity to light (photophobia), shaking of the eyes (nystagmus) and reduced vision (20/200 or less).

Supposedly hereditary, Olivia says there is no history of it in her parents’ families at all – although her older brother has a similar condition, but their middle brother has “better than perfect” 20/20 vision.

There is no treatment or cure for achromatopsia because it is caused by an abnormality of the retina, the portion of the eye responsible for ‘making the picture’.

Olivia says the more subdued the light the better she can see, so she manages it by wearing tinted glasses inside, and even darker glasses outdoors.

Growing up with impaired vision, Olivia counts herself lucky and says it would be more difficult having had perfect sight and then losing it, like her friend, and Paralympic swimmer Mary Fisher, who had perfect sight that deteriorated to blindness as a child.

The two met at Blind Foundation youth camps as children and they still meet up regularly at events, including at an Outward Bound ‘insight’ eight-day camp recently for the vision impaired. During a tramp, the two paired up and Olivia was Mary’s ‘eyes’ for the trek. Despite often forgetting to give Mary a heads up about the terrain, Olivia said she was never grumpy and always apologised every time she stumbled.

During the trek, Olivia asked Mary if she had a picture of how Olivia looked, given that the two met when Mary’s sight was deteriorating.

Mary said that when she thought of Olivia, the picture that came to mind, was her as an eight-year-old.

Olivia’s vision issues were diagnosed early when she was a one-year-old, mainly due to her older brother who she jokes was “the guinea pig”.

Picking up sight issues in infants is extremely difficult. Not a big fan of the word “blind”, Olivia says the foundation caters for a huge range of vision impaired people, who have a broad range of issues and varying degrees of sight.

“Only a very small percentage of people are actually blind,” Olivia explains, “It’s not a very good term.”

Not many things worry Olivia, who has adapted to life with limited sight but one thing that she admits to is a fear of public transport.

“Public transport has a bad reputation with the vision impaired, things like buses driving off with people half-way up the stairs, or pulling away off before they even attempt to board the bus.”

A white cane in hand is no protection and Olivia recounts several of these horror stories from her friends’ experiences. Shaking her head, Olivia admits this is why she has never attempted to use public transport.

Luckily, Olivia prides herself on being fit and prefers to walk most places. However, that too has its challenges and Olivia tries to avoid busy routes which can be nerve wracking.

“Walking back from the SPCA with the extra traffic flowing from the Pekatahi Bridge closure and upgrade means thinking extra about the safest route, although even pedestrian crossings or the idea of getting a white cane are no more protection”, as Olivia says “people seem to have forgotten what a white cane represents”.

She does cycle on the quieter country roads from her parents’ farm to the rural gym that she belongs to in Waimana – enjoying the freedom of working out as often as she wants.

This independence and love of the outdoors, served her well at Nukuhou North Primary School, Whakatane High School, and at Victoria

University in Wellington where she stayed on to do her post-grad in Tourism Management, specialising in accessible tourism.

Talking with Olivia it’s easy to forget she has impaired vision, as she reels off her experiences and community involvement.

There are a few stories to show that others, too, sometimes forget Olivia’s sight issues, such as setting up backstage at Theatre Whakatane last year, allocating Olivia the set-up of the coloured lights for a show – which gave Olivia a bit of a laugh, given her total colour blindness, and she quipped “I can’t help you there”.

Her outgoing nature and willingness to give things a go, was fostered by her farming parents in Waimana and practical people who sought to ensure she and her brothers, gave everything a go.

Olivia was seven when her dad announced that it was time to learn how to ride a two-wheel motorbike.

Olivia was a bit horrified, but her Dad wouldn’t have a bar of it and, as usual, nothing was adapted and she learnt how to ride a motorbike.

That same attitude saw Olivia play netball at primary school – where she recalls her team mates having to bounce the ball to her, so she had time to hear and catch the ball. She also played tennis for many years, although she could only ever serve the ball, as she couldn’t see it returning to volley.

When she tried contemporary and jazz dance, Olivia felt she had finally found her sport, an outlet where she couldn’t let her team-mates down. Olivia still dances today and has even dabbled in teaching – but laughs she doesn’t have the patience or tact for it.

With such a strong upbringing and belief that she should give everything a go, Olivia says she is almost still “in denial” about her sight and “is working through the feelings of guilt she has when she needs to ask for a hand”.

Olivia recalls trying to “ditch her teacher aide all through school”, feeling she didn’t need the extra help – although it wasn’t at all personal, “the teacher aide was lovely”.

Still reluctant to ask for help, Olivia especially notices not being able to drive and you get the feeling she would like to, and get out even more – if she didn’t have to rely on others, especially her parents who she is so grateful to.

What is clear is that there is not a single self-pity bone in Olivia’s body – she openly says she is fortunate she has some sight and that it’s going to stay the same all her life; she just hopes to make things better for other vision impaired people.

“It’s the little things that can make a big difference and not only to people with vision impairment, but to the whole community.”

Olivia says another pedestrian crossing is needed in Ohope, maybe somewhere by the service station, “at a safe distance away from the bottom of the hill”.

Another major improvement would be adding strips of white paint to the edge of all public stairways. “Sometimes people use yellow paint, but that blends in for people with colour blindness”.

She is also keen on ensuring youth are catered for in the community and within the Blind Foundation, and as such, put her hand up to become a founding member of the NZ Blind Foundation youth council.

The annual youth camps, usually held in Taupo, were amazing for Olivia growing up – enabling her to form life-long friendships, such as with

Mary, who “really is as nice as she comes across on television”.

Olivia now returns every year as a camp volunteer, sharing her first-hand experiences with the vision impaired children and encouraging them to be more independent.

“There’s a lot of ‘cotton woolling’ nowadays, with some 10-year-olds turning up at camp, not able to brush their own teeth or butter a piece of toast.”

As a kid who wasn’t allowed to use her sight as an excuse, Olivia is a bit shocked by this, although says it’s a team effort at camp, with the counsellors and camp leaders to encourage, guide and foster independence.

Olivia says there are “very few things that can’t be done or attempted by the vision impaired, with the right support people, who need to know when to step in and help, and when to stand back.”

Just talking to Olivia is inspiring and, while she is looking for a job, she says the question of when to disclose to an employer her sight issues, is another hurdle she is going through.

Although there is still plenty to keep Olivia busy, including this week’s Red Puppy Appeal day, and organising a kayaking trip for the Eastern Bay Blind Foundation.

Her involvement at a national level with the Blind Foundation revolves around goals and objectives and you get the feeling, the name Olivia Mexted is one that we will all be familiar with in the years to come, as this quiet young achiever works away to make life better for others.