One week after evacuating Edgecumbe

IT has been an agonising week for Edgecumbe residents.

Some have been allowed to go home, others are still waiting and some will not be able to occupy their homes for another month.

Edgecumbe residents were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, April 6. It’s a morning they will remember forever.

Here are some of their stories after returning to their homes for the first time this week. Some are fortunate and can return to live in their homes. For others, their return will be determined once experts have visited their property.

The Kearns of College Road

FOR College Road residents John and Marilyn Kearns, who live across the road from the stopbank wall, there were mixed emotions when they visited their home on Monday.

Since being evacuated the previous Thursday, they had only seen their home on the television.

On Saturday, they saw their home had been spray-painted with the letter C inside a diamond, which caused some panic.

“We called the Whakatane District Council and the operator apologised and said our home was condemned. We were shattered,” Mr Kearns said.

The next day they were advised via the council’s Facebook page that the “C” meant the home was clear of animals and humans, which provided some relief.

They were further relieved when they were given the chance to visit.

“As we came over the bridge and onto College Road, we saw all the silt and thought it didn’t look so bad. Then, we got 100-meters from our place and saw the devastation,” Mrs Kearns said.

Inside the house looked good, they said, but the outside was ruined.

Mr Kearns said there would have been 80 to 90 tonnes of road metal on their lawn. There were also chunks of tar seal and rocks on their section.

Their back door had been kicked in and muddy foot prints were left by rescuers searching for people and animals.

“But nothing had moved. Inside the house was ok but the smell of the fridge wasn’t.”

Mr and Mrs Kearns found devastation in their garage.

“The freezer was upside down and the fridge had moved from one side. It showed the torrent of the water.

“Everything that was under water was now covered in mud,” Mr Kearns said.

They no longer had a back fence or back wall to their double garage.

“The 15 minutes [we were allowed to spend at the house] just flew by because of the shock that you couldn’t do anything,” Mrs Kearns said.

Mr Kearns wanted to return home because of his concern for the security of his home and belongings but said he would not move back until the power, water and wastewater were connected.

“We are very, very lucky. But to think we are going to lose our neighbours is sad,” they said.

The Nicols of Bridge Street

LEEANNE Nicol left her Bridge Street home with three dogs and four puppies during the evacuation on Thursday.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have time to take her five cats but she alerted the SPCA which went in to rescue them.

At the Thornton residence where she is staying, Ms Nicol has created temporary housing for seven dogs and five cats with the use of a chicken coop and complete with a run.

“I am so grateful I have my animals.”

Ms Nicol visited her property for 15 minutes on Monday and found her home, which sits at least one metre off the ground, was wet inside.

That came as no surprise. What surprised her was a heavy pellet kennel for her dogs had moved from one corner of the section to the other.

The floor inside her home was covered in an inch of mud.

“I didn’t get a chance to check my photos but everything else in the house can be replaced,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who have been affected by the flood and I am grateful no-one died.

“Looking at the photos of Edgecumbe, it’s like we have been struck with an earthquake.”

Seeing her home made her realise how lucky she was to have not been swept away.

“When my head stopped spinning and I was talking to someone about the evacuation, I thought about how fast the wheelie bins were moving, with the water as fast as jetboats and the water was like a big wall coming towards my house.”

Ms Nicol is looking forward to returning home and to helping the rest of her community back into their homes.

“It is going to be a big clean up.”

The Irwins of Tawhara Place

THE Irwins at Tawhara Place saw the state of their home for the first time yesterday.

Niwha Irwin feels hopeful about the family home saying they found nothing damaged on the inside and their possessions were dry. Unfortunately, their yard and shed were a mess.

He and his partner, Rahema Leabourn, we given clearance to see their home on Wednesday.

“I had worked myself up and thought the water would have definitely gone inside … but you couldn’t tell there was water inside until you walked on the carpet and felt it was damp.

“There didn’t seem to be damage inside, but we won’t know until an assessor can see the house.”

But, he said, the shed and sleep-out were “wasted”.

The couple returned to Matata, where they have been staying with family, and broke the news to their three daughters that their home was ok.

Mr Irwin recalled Thursday morning when he, his mother, Mandy Irwin, and three daughters, Nanaia, Te Kohu and Te Waiarani Irwin were caught in the flood.

“It was lucky my mum turned up because our car had a flat battery. We were about to jump start the car when a policeman came down the road and told us we had to leave because the river had breached.

“We ran inside, grabbed what we could and got into mum’s truck. As we were driving down our street, the truck stalled [20-metres away] because the current must have been too strong.”

Mr Irwin opened the door and water started rushing in the truck. They had no other option but to walk back home. The family would not have been able to walk out of the flood because the current was strong.

“It was like a torrent. We didn’t have long, it all happened within minutes.”

The water was above Mr Irwin’s knees which was waist deep for his daughters.

A rescue vehicle arrived at their street and they were transported to Bridge Street where they were picked up and taken to Matata.

Mr Irwin said while people were being rescued, the ladder that people were climbing onto the truck with was swept away by the water.

“It was like a fast-flowing river.”

Mr Irwin said by the time they went past the truck they tried to evacuate in, it was filled with water.

“It was pretty terrifying and my girls were really brave.”