Opotiki artist Barcelona bound

WELL-KNOWN Opotiki mouth and foot painter Kerrin Tilley lives on a lifestyle block, with a few sheep and some avocados, in a cottage boasting panoramic rural views.

It’s an inspirational setting for an artist studio and the perfect place for a chat about Kerrin’s many passions: hunting, fishing, rugby, painting and his fox terrier Spooky.

His natural enthusiasm and animation belies the very compromised physical life he leads as a tetraplegic, having been confined to a wheelchair since a rugby accident when he was 21.

Explaining how Spooky came to be named, Kerrin says he was a timid puppy who would be sitting on his knee. “Visitors came, they would say ‘lovely little dog’ and give him a pat, and he would pee all over my leg. So, I would say ‘don’t touch him,’ and that’s how he got the name Spooky.”

Kerrin was born and bred in Opotiki, growing up alongside three brothers and a sister.

“Dad started off as an inspector at the abattoir, The Bacon Factory,” he says.

“Mum’s father started the Opotiki News, and when he passed away Dad took on the ownership. I was about 5.”

As kids they would watch their father set up hot type, and do test prints. “Everything would be back-to-front,” he recalls. “Dad was quite into the printing side of it. He ran it from the late 60s to 1981 or 82.”

There were huge changes over those decades in the way the paper was printed. He recalls how the photographs were printed with lead plates and how much easier it was when the system became computerised.

“I was one of the paperboys when I was a young fellow, on my bike. I would get a dollar a round, two deliveries a week. From Opotiki right out to The Dairy Factory, out the back there, at Factory Road.” He still remembers his excitement at getting a pay increase from $1 to $1.20 a round.

When he was younger he was always out hunting and fishing, and used to love diving as well. He had planned a farming career and while at school would help out at the Kellers’ farm on the weekends.

On leaving school he did a three-year farm cadetship on a local farm, learning everything from fencing to livestock management before taking a break and going to trap possums in the Ureweras.

Then I had a job goat culling for about a year, then pine planting. I had been planning to head off to the States for an adventure when I had my accident.”

He had just turned 21, when a rugby accident dislocated his neck, damaging the C4/5 vertebrae.

“The prime of your life, your life turned totally upside down,” he says.

While in hospital his neck was very unstable and kept coming out of position so after a couple of weeks he went to Middlemore Hospital for a spinal fusion. “They took a bone graft out of my hip and a bit of piano wire or whatever, it looked like piano wire anyway, to fuse it and keep it in place.”

While in the spinal unit, he says he met some great people, all going through the same thing together, including three other people with rugby injuries. “It was probably the height of the rugby injuries. They are a lot more rigorous with the rules now, the safety factor is really paramount.”

At first everything was really hard, he says. “Just getting out of bed would be hard as the blood runs straight to your feet and you feel faint.

You’ve been lying down for so long, the muscle tone has gone; and just learning to balance again.”

It was in the spinal unit that he discovered painting, and met other mouth painters. “We had a lovely tutor, Doreen Jones, who would come in once a week, teach us how to paint, basic composition, how to mix paints and how to always look for where the light’s coming from.”

He has gone on to become an accomplished painter, working in a variety of mediums. In April, he is attending the 60th anniversary of the Mouth and Foot Painters Association Convention in Barcelona.

“About 100 artists from all around the world [will be there]. It’s a major event, we are all staying in one hotel. Of course not all the rooms are set up for so many wheelchair users, we just make do with what’s there. Last time we just had to chuck towels under the doors in the bathrooms and get lathered up and get someone to chuck a bucket of water over you; pretty basic but in those situations you just have to make do.”

The Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists of the World (AMFPA) is a registered society that supports and promots , who due to disability or disease, cannot create art with their hands but have to use their mouths or their feet. The main product of the organisation is Christmas cards with motifs painted by the member artists. These cards are sold every year in the months leading up to Christmas via direct mailing in 48 countries around the world

Kerrin finds it much easier to paint from a manual wheelchair rather than an electric chair. “It can get under the table or easel; you don’t have the arm rests and the levers in the way.”

Scenery, flowers and landscapes – he tries to pick out subjects he thinks will be useful for the mouth and foot painting association.

“We send our work into them and they select which ones will be reproduced. I can’t speak highly enough of the Mouth and Foot Painters Association, they have done amazing things for disabled people. Not to be confused with Foot and Mouth, a bovine disease,” he jokes.

Since his injury, the Rugby Foundation has been fantastic. “They really look after us quite well now. If we have needs they will help us out.”

However, back in 1990 it was a struggle to get the necessary support. “Back in my time, when I had my injury we only got 32 hours of home help a week. So, a group of us got together and we fought ACC. We now get 24-hour care.”

He does stretches every day, and says pushing the wheelchair around is the main exercise he does.

Once a great bush cook, he still enjoys food but doesn’t have the physical ability to cook. However, he does enjoy watching sport and is a keen follower of rugby and cricket.

Before his father Jon died in 2012 they bought a boat and set it up so Kerrin could go out fishing. A specialised seat with a rod holder mounted on it, and new electric reels where he just had to press a button to wind the fish in, meant he could enjoy time on the ocean.

Remembering one particularly successful fishing trip with his dad, he says: “There were meatballs (clusters of anchovies)and tuna; they all grouped together, with the old gannets pecking from above. It was just a fantastic day catching anchovies. Chuck one on the hook, that’s how

I caught that 47kg tuna, it took me 20 minutes. They swim in an anti-clockwise direction and they came up under the boat and lifted the boat out of the water; they were actually turning the boat around. It was so clear you could see the scales coming off; they were like stars in the sky.”