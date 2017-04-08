TED and Bev Vellenoweth have turned from nomads to hosts over the past nine years since buying their piece of paradise in Maraenui.

In 1967 Ted was working as a plant manager for McDonalds Limeworks in Otorohanga, supplying lime to NZ Steel, and Bev was a young teacher at the local school. “That’s where I found Bev – a blind date,” he says.

After raising a family and running a lifestyle property for many years, they retired. “We were sick of the Waikato weather so we got a motor home,” Ted explains.

“We thought we’d have two years around New Zealand; it turned into five. Then Bev decided she needed a proper kitchen and a garden and then we found this place. So here we are.”

With the Pacific Ocean at the end of the garden and ancient pohutukawas all around, they love going to bed at night to the pounding seas and welcoming their fellow travellers. Having enjoyed their time on the road, staying all over New Zealand and benefiting from the hospitality of the people they met, the Vellenoweths have a good understanding of the needs of motorhome nomads and have provided a beautifully mown area, with a view, that can accommodate nine campers.

Ted has built a washroom, outside kitchen and shelter, with a fire and Argentinian grill. A keen hunter, he will sometimes bring some venison to cook on the grill and share with their guests.

“Our set up suits [motorhomers]; it’s far enough away for everyone to have privacy. We have regulars and we certainly meet some interesting people, mostly older travellers,” says Bev.

She remembers coming down to the shelter one time when it was pouring with rain and there was a group of ladies sitting in there knitting by the fire.”

Ted’s creations are everywhere a rustic-style outdoor kitchen, expansive decks at the house and a home-made smoke house. Bev’s life-long passion for crafts and textiles has seen her become a proficient harakeke weaver since they moved to Maraenui and Ted has made a gallery for her to exhibit in.

The couple have developed a haven not only for their motorhome guests but also for their grandchildren.

“They love staying here, swimming in the river has been popular this year,” Bev chuckles, “making huts, getting Ted’s good timber and putting nails in it.”

The Vellenoweths feel very much a part of the small Maraenui community and have done so since they arrived. Ted says he often hunts with the neighbour’s boys when they are home. When the deer start to roar, Bev says it’s like having teenagers in the house. “They come and go at strange hours and the only thing they need is to be cooked for.”

Ted is also a keen fisherman and being a capable bloke with easy access to the sea, he is often called on in an emergency. On one occasion, he says he took his boat out in a rough sea and rescued two young guys after a large wave capsized their boat.

Traumatised by the ordeal and grateful to their rescuer, they returned later with a thank you blessing and a Lotto ticket.