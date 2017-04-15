Pianist and scholar heads abroad

TWENTY-THREE -year-old Dolan Cox is heading off on a one-way ticket to the world, leaving in his wake thousands of hours of study and a legacy of spectacular accolades, including his most recent award – and perhaps the most prestigious of them all – the Sir Edmund Hillary Medal.

The medal is awarded to Hillary Scholars who have reached the highest level, excelling in either performing arts, or sport, achieving outstanding academic results, and who have shown outstanding leadership skills throughout their journey with the Sir Edmund Scholarship programme.

Winning the award is an honour Dolan doesn’t take lightly, saying past winners include many of his role models.

“To be recognised alongside those scholars is incredibly humbling,” he says. “They’ve not only excelled in their own fields, but they also excel in the way they inspire others.”

As a former Whakatane High School dux, prefect and house captain, Dolan was awarded a Sir Edmund Hillary Scholarship for classical piano, in Year 13.

He has since spent five years at Waikato University, earning a Master of Business and Management (Distinction) in 2015, followed by a Bachelor of Music (Honours) this year. He has been listed on the deans’ list of academic excellence for his results.

But after five years of heavily prescribed study, Dolan says he’s keen to just head out, “follow my nose and see what I can create for myself”.

Unsure of where his travels will lead him, he says Penang, where he spent three months on an events management internship in Malaysia last year working for the renowned George Town Festival, will possibly be first on his list. And being the son of an Irish parent, he says his ultimate goal is to end up his travels in Ireland.

Having achieved at the highest level in classical piano performance, Dolan is planning on spreading his wings away from pure music, into the broader field of music marketing and events management, a move he says will suit his natural tendency to be involved in a lot of things at the same time, to have a finger in lots of pies.

Having helped support his university studies with several event management roles, Dolan has already managed events for the university, as well as for Chamber Music New Zealand, and various performing arts academies.

His awarding this year of the Hillary Medal was not the first recognition he has received through the Hillary Scholarship programme. In 2015, he was a recipient of the Step Higher Award, an award recognising excellence in academic achievement, and outstanding leadership skills in Sir Edmund Hillary scholars.

Dolan was chosen as part of a group of four, travelling to the Khumbu Valley to trek through the Himalayas, carrying out humanitarian work in schools and villages, and experiencing the legacy of Sir Edmund Hillary’s work in the region.

He has also received countless awards over previous years, recognising excellence in academic studies, or in music. In his second university year, he placed second in the Musica Viva Chamber Competition, part of the Sydney Eistedfodd, one of the biggest performing arts competitions in the world.

In 2015, he was awarded the Waikato MBM Scholarship, an award presented to the master of business and development student with the highest-grade point average of their cohort. And he was runner-up in the Waikato Dragons Den Competition which saw dozens of the university’s senior students create business start-ups, which were then judged by some of New Zealand’s most senior executives.

Speaking of his plans to work in a broad music and performing arts arena, Dolan tells of having started piano lessons when he was 10, and of having grown to love classical music.

“The way that so much feeling and narrative and colour is conveyed without any words at all, is just amazing to me,” he says.

Words, though, are also something near to Dolan’s heart, and words could be the motive for a foray into yet another aspect of music.

Having already dabbled in songwriting and composition, he says he’s now looking at pop music as a good avenue for “using words to craft the story”. And he’s interested in exploring singing too – an ability he humbly refuses to acknowledge.

With just a few months in hand before heading overseas, Dolan says he’s hoping to perform here in his hometown before leaving.

Being well-known in Whakatane with his many performances during his younger years as part of various community events, the prospect of an upcoming performance will be widely anticipated.