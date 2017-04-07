Prime minister visits flooded Edgecumbe

PRIME Minister Bill English has arrived in Whakatane to inspect the damage caused by flooding around the region.

He is visiting Edgecumbe this morning before speaking to media at 10.15am.

We will update you further on the Government’s response to this natural disaster after this conference.

Meanwhile, river inspections by Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff continued throughout last night.

Flood duty manager Graeme O’Rourke said most rivers had peaked and waters were receding but there continued to be a number of at risk areas, particularly on the Rangitaiki River.

Last night, staff continued to monitor the situation with stopbank inspections and forecasting work.

The rainfall from ex-cyclone Debbie led to unprecedented river levels throughout the Bay of Plenty, with some flows reaching more than 30 percent above the one-in-100 year flood event for which most stopbanks in the schemes are designed.

Most rivers have now returned to below warning levels. The Kaituna remained high last night but Mr O’Rourke said this was not of concern.

The Whakatane River peaked at high tide, around 2:30pm yesterday, with just 300mm below the top of the banks in some areas. Flows are still high but slowly receding.

Rangitaiki River remains the main focus for the regional council team. “We have put rock armouring and tow loading in several at-risk areas and we will be able to see the effectiveness of this action at first light.

“We know there are a few areas of seepage that we are keeping an eye on and hope that as waters recede overnight these will ease.”

Last night floodwaters continued to come through the breach on College Road at Edgecumbe but as the waters lower, Mr O’Rourke said they would be better assess the breach and might be able to fill the gap as a temporary measure on the weekend.

By using storage capacity in Matahina Lake, the peak flow down the river was reduced by about 110 cumecs (about 12 percent of the peak flood flow) last night. The dam had been spilling at 700 cumecs but this was able to be reduced by 50 cumecs to 650 cumecs as river levels upstream of Matahina dam decreased.

Mr O’Rourke said this would have been felt downstream after midnight.