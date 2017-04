FLOOD affected people are welcome to visit Rautahi Marae at Kawerau where an evacuation and donation centre has been set up.

As you can see from these photos, piles of goods have been donated to the centre from Eastern Bay people and businesses, New World and Kmart.

Food is being prepared in the marae kitchen and tables have been set to provide food to those that need.

Beds, food packs, blankets and clothing are among items available for relief.