Rescue efforts for farm stock underway

IT will take weeks to transport farm animals from flooded fields on the Rangitaiki Plain and then back again when the water drains, says the man coordinating the efforts.

Bruce Woods, who is acting as the emergency transport coordinator for Federated Farmers said that from Friday morning to early Friday afternoon, they had already transported over a thousand cows from farms around Edgecumbe. Mr Woods also coordinated the evacuation of stock during the 2004 flood.

“We have to destock whole farms – that’s calves, heifers, milking cows – the lot,” he said.

“I think our involvement will be for a number of weeks because all that water is going to have to be pumped out.”

Mr Woods said that as at Friday afternoon, they were concentrating their efforts in an area from Edgecumbe to Gow Road over to Greig Road.

“They’re evacuating out there now,” he said.

Whakatane’s Heikell Trucking Limited was leading the effort with other trucking companies. More than 30 trucks from across the region had converged on the Edgecumbe area.

He said the effort was time-consuming because the effort required more than just moving stock from one farm to another.

“You get the water out and then there’ll be re-grassing to do. People will be wanting feed and we’ll be helping to coordinate all that too,” he said.

Farmers who need help with stock transportation or feed, or those who can provide resources to help, can contact Federated Farmers at 0800 327 646.