Road closure update

WITH river levels are continuing to rise across the district, Whakatane District Council is advising people living in Taneatua and Ruatok who work in Whakatane or are visiting for any reason to head home early or they risk being cut off.

The following district roads are closed:

Jolly Road

Minginui Road

Ngamotu Road

Ruatāhuna Road

Te Whāiti Road

Troutbeck Road

Waitaruna Road

Manawahe Road

Awahou Road

Lewis Road

Reid Road

Mill Road

Kopuriki Road at Galatea may also be impassable due to flood waters.

Other district roads affected by surface flooding/slips, which are open with caution required are:

Galatea Road

Kotorenui Road

Matahī Valley Road

Ohaua Road

Rewarau Road

Stanley Road

Hereperu Road

Grieve Road

Gow Road

Omeheu Road

Otakiri Road

Rewatu Road

Roads which have been reopened after slip clearance include Mimiha Road; Owhakatoro Road; and McCoy Road.

State Highway 34 is closed at Hallett Road; SH2 is closed at Nukuhou and SH30 is closed at Rotoma.

Stormwater

The council reports that stormwater systems have generally coped well to date but there are many areas of surface flooding, or potential surface flooding, in the Whakatane and Edgecumbe urban areas.

Council and contractor staff are manning the McAlister pump station to maximise drainage from the Apanui catchment. Surface flooding is likely tonight in low-lying areas around Peace, Pohutu, Bracken and Beach Streets.

In Edgecumbe, areas subject to surface flooding include: Kanuka Place, Puriri Crescent, Rata Avenue and Kowhai Crescent.

People are asked to avoid driving through flooded roads, so that water is not forced into neighbouring properties.Anyone whose property has been flooded in the past can obtain sandbags from the Tracks Concrete depot on Arawa Road.