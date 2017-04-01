KAHLLIEL “Salt” Murray came by the name of “Salt” during his surfing days.

“Surfing, fishing, diving – anything sea related. I love the ocean so that’s me ‘Salty Dog’, and in some circles I’m known as Salt of the earth,” he explains.

He’s also a craftsman of note and can turn his hand to almost anything.

When the new Opotiki museum was built he volunteered his labour for free. “I took my boys down with me and we all worked. I did all the lead lights; I did heaps of stuff, it was an opportunity to give something back to the community.”

Everything he does has been self-taught – woodwork, music, jewellery making and building – he comes from a family of craftsmen with his father and older brother both carpenters.

“When I was young, I wasn’t very good at school for various reasons. But once I left that institution I had massive cravings to learn, so I would go and stand in guys’ workshops and watch them, till they’d invite me in or tell me to bugger off.”

Thanks to mentors such as Ymre Mueller from Wellington, a musician, artist and master craftsmen, and Bodie Vincent, a jeweller, he learned a lot.

“They just took me under their wings because I was a troubled lad. The road I was on, was pretty dark, I OD’d a few times in Wellington.”

Salt believes the creative and learning process of building his first house truck at the age of 19 saved his life. He left Wellington where he had gone to school, saying goodbye to his destructive lifestyle.

Then, about 20 years ago while visiting his brother in Tirohanga, he met his future partner, Trudy.

“I turned up here on a Triumph motorbike and saw Trudy walking on the footpath,” he remembers. “She looked mighty fine and I thought ‘I am going to be with her’ – and that was that.”

He ran a furniture restoration and exotic art and craft shop when he first arrived in Opotiki. It contained his own work and the work of others: footwear from Nepal, leather work from Morocco even marijuana buds dipped in 24 carat gold. “It was a totally exotic shop for Opotiki, 20 years ago,” he says.

Today Salt still restores furniture and is essentially a self-employed one-man band who turns his hand to everything from plumbing to building to window work … and beautiful vardo creations.

The vardo is a traditional horse-drawn wagon used as a home by British Romani people. Possessing a chimney, it is commonly thought of as being highly decorated, intricately carved, brightly painted, and even gilded.

Salt makes vardos to order, personalised to the customers’ wishes. They are becoming increasingly popular on the back of the tiny home revolution sweeping the country as they represent a teeny weeny home option with lots of character.

A delightfully romantic concept, with leadlight windows and bespoke timber interiors, inside a vardo you feel as if you could really run away with the gypsies.

In a modern twist, they are built on a trailer rather than a traditional cart so anyone with a tow bar on their vehicle can have a vardo experience. “People don’t have the time to get around with a couple of Clydesdales, sadly, these days,” Salt says.

His other passion is music and he has made drums, flutes, sitars, kotos, and lutes. “I was making myself a bass guitar, it turned out to be a lute,” he says.

“The lute has Syrian roots; it is an ancient instrument. The family said I must be calling up the archives, what’s in my bloodline.”

His lutes are made from a variety of native woods, beautifully finished with inlays of black coral, bone and paua. He mostly sells abroad although a few are owned locally.