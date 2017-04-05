Schools closed due to wet weather

THREE Eastern Bay primary schools are closed today, due to forecasted weather.

Te Wharekura o Ruatoki, Otakiri Primary School and Te Kura o te Paroa are closed today.

Te Kura o te Paroa principal Erin Te Pou said the school was closed due to flooding and health and safety issues that could arise.

Te Wharekura o Ruatoki’s Hans Tiakiwai said the decision to close the school today was due to the predicted weather forecast later today.

He said it was a precautionary decision for the tamariki, particularly those that travelled from other areas who were taken into consideration.

Otakiri Primary School is also closed today due to the nasty weather and flooding of the school grounds.