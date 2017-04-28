Search underway in Whakatane River

A SEARCH is underway in the Whakatane River near the Pekatahi Bridge following reports of a body in the water.

Land Search and Rescue and Whakatane Coastguard are scouring the river now for evidence of a person.

Senior sergeant Mark van der Kley said a worker on the bridge saw a man in the river and then he disappeared under the water and wasn’t seen again.

He said they were assuming the report was accurate and were treating it that way.

“But, of course, there is only one person that has seen it so it’s possible that it isn’t a human being at all; we don’t know [at this stage].”

“We haven’t got any idea of who it is yet … no member of the public has come to us or relative or someone saying ‘hey, he went swimming and didn’t come back’.”