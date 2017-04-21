Spotlight home – Be the first family owners

HERE is your chance to be the first family to live in a newly-built home in a handy location.

This brick, three-bedroom, two bathroom, brick Versatile home has been built by trusted local builders and it still has that pristine new-house look and feel.

Built with low-maintenance materials, this home is situated on a back section and has its own new concrete driveway and a separate garage with remote control door. A lot of thought has gone into the home’s design.

The open plan living area has outdoor access on the east, north and west sides through sliding doors and decks at front and back. The modern kitchen, with island bench providing a breakfast bar, makes up the fourth side of this living area.

It comes with a scullery that includes a sink and cupboards that can be closed away from sight when not being used. A gas hob and gas hot water make an ideal combination. Heating and cooling use a heat pump.

The three bedrooms are all good-sized doubles. The master bedroom comes with an en suite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a door to the backyard.

The two remaining bedrooms have double wardrobes and there is a generous supply of storage and linen cupboards in the hallway.

The main bathroom has a shower and a nice deep bath.

A separate laundry and a separate toilet with handbasin make up the rest of the house.

Quite a few young trees and shrubs have been planted around the section in well thought out situations including citrus and some feijoas espaliered along the fenceline.

This home is in a handy location, close to shops, schools, medical centres and churches. Large enough for a small family, but not too big for a couple, this easy-care home is worth viewing this weekend.

MODERN: The kitchen comes with breakfast bar and a scullery off the side. PARK HERE: A separate garage and space for extra off-road parking.

Harcourts

11A Crete Street, Whakatane

Agent: Michelle Stephenson

Phone: 0800 477 536 or 027 447 7536

Price: Offers over $495,000

Open home: Sunday, 2pm to 2.45pm