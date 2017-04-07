Spotlight home – Cosy home ideal for family

THIS is an ideal house for a young family looking for a place to call their own or retirees wanting to park up the campervan for winter.

Situated in a double cul de sac with a kindergarten and school only a couple of minutes’ walk, the brick home would be the perfect base for parents with young children and their furry friends.

Around the corner is a dairy, perfect for picking up milk and bread or a special treat to reward the children for being good.

On a partially fenced section, which measures 651 square metres, with carport and lock-up shed, the property also includes a fully-caged dog run and a couple of mature fruit trees.

Open the front door and you step into a cosy lounge complete with a Kent log fire. Follow the flow through into the light and airy dining room where there is a large window overlooking the street.

Behind the dining room is a compact and functional kitchen with a walk-in pantry. A door leads out to the back of the property and next door is a laundry that will easily fit a washing machine and dryer plus provide other storage.

The two good-sized double bedrooms and one single are down the other end of the house. The bathroom includes a separate bath and shower with a toilet in a room next door.

A hot water cylinder sits in the wall space between the laundry and the bathroom area.

This property is currently tenanted but there will be an open home on Sunday.

ENJOYING THE FRUITS: Tenants are using the dining room as a make-shift office space but it would be the perfect place to end the day with a meal. FULLY FUNCTIONAL: A compact yet functional kitchen, which includes an extractor fan, is perfectly complemented by a walk-in pantry but could do with a spruce up.

Real Deal Real Estate

3 Marshall Street, Kawerau

Agent: Wendy Peri

Phone: 307 1122 or 022 3189004

Price: $195,000

Open home: Sunday, 12 to 12.30pm